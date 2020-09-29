Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

shares
comments
Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency
By:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner say Mercedes' latest rules blunder has exposed a clear weakness at the world champion team, and could be a sign of complacency creeping in.

Lewis Hamilton was handed two five-second penalties at the Russian Grand Prix after making practice starts outside of the area that had been designated by the FIA.

Mercedes later owned up to having wrongly advised Hamilton that he would be okay to practice his getaways outside the pitlane, an action which prompted the stewards to row back on handing out two licence penalty points to the world champion.

With memories still fresh of the error Mercedes made at the Italian GP when Hamilton was brought in for a tyre change despite the pitlane being closed, it has highlighted that the German car manufacturer is not infallible.

And on a weekend where Red Bull produced the fastest pitstops of the season – with a 1.86 seconds turnaround for Max Verstappen and a 1.89 stop for Alex Albon – Horner says Mercedes' errors are something his team can exploit.

"That's why we desperately would like to get a car to challenge them, because I think operationally we have a very strong team," said Horner, who saw Verstappen split the Mercedes drivers with second place in Sochi.

"We've demonstrated that again with the fastest pitstop, and if we didn't break the [overall] record, we were certainly very, very close to it. It was the fastest one that we measured, and I got 1.8 seconds on my watch."

Read Also:


Horner said that being at the front in F1 can sometimes make it harder to operate without problems, as he suggested that after a long period of dominance it was all too easy for mistakes to creep in through complacency.

"We can only focus on ourselves," he said. "They [Mercedes] obviously have had some issues and when you're constantly at the front, it's easier sometimes to be the challenger team.

"Sometimes complacency can slip in when you've had such a period of dominance."

But despite Red Bull feeling there is an opportunity to exploit Mercedes mistakes, Horner is realistic that the stable regulations in to next year will make it hard to expect a massive change in the competitive situation for 2021.

"I think 2022 is the big opportunity," he said. "I think 2021, when you consider the DNA of these cars is carried over, then there are a lot of carry over parts.

"But that doesn't mean to say that we cannot unlock more potentially from our car, and develop the car effectively. I think we can close that gap."

Related video

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system

Previous article

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system

Next article

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert Holden Commodore up for sale

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda clipping "skewed" Red Bull's speed deficit in Sochi

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Latest news

PODCAST: Did the FIA go easy on Lewis Hamilton after Sochi?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

PODCAST: Did the FIA go easy on Lewis Hamilton after Sochi?

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

1h
2
Formula 1

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

39m
3
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"

5
Formula 1

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system

Latest news

PODCAST: Did the FIA go easy on Lewis Hamilton after Sochi?
Formula 1

PODCAST: Did the FIA go easy on Lewis Hamilton after Sochi?

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton
Formula 1

Masi denies FIA is trying to stop Hamilton

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes' latest error could be sign of complacency

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system
Formula 1

Verstappen, Vettel question "harsh" penalty points system

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.