Red Bull ends F1 reserve Vips' contract after racial slur investigation
Formula 1 News

Mercedes hopes 2026 F1 engine rules delay doesn’t drag too much

Mercedes wants the FIA to not delay for too long finalising Formula 1’s new engine regulations for 2026, amid speculation that the plans could fall back beyond this summer.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Mercedes hopes 2026 F1 engine rules delay doesn’t drag too much
German car manufacturers Porsche and Audi had hoped to confirm their entries to F1 around the time of this year’s Austrian Grand Prix, once the new rules had been set in stone by a World Motor Sport Council vote on June 29.

But amid indications that final tweaks to the framework of the rules have not yet been sorted, there is the possibility that it could miss that slot – and force Porsche and Audi to delay any announcements.

While there has been no official confirmation about the likely timeframe for settling the rules, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff understands why things may not be ready in a few weeks’ time.

However, with time ticking away to get new power units ready for 2026, he does not want things to drag on beyond the end of this year.

“We are very keen that the regulations are indeed being signed off because we want to just get on with the job,” he said, when asked by Motorsport.com about suggestions of a delay from the original June plan.

“But they also need to get done in the right way. And I have sympathy for the FIA to get it right.

“I think it's not easy with all the incumbents and the new power unit suppliers to really get to a point that we're having detailed regulations that are ready to be signed.

“But I hope that it's not dragging out too long. I hope we can do this over the summer so we can start the autumn season with the engine regulations in place.”

He added: “I would hope that in September, we're having regulations. If everybody works in the same direction, then that would be good.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

But while Wolff anticipates the chance of a delay, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who sits on the WMSC, thinks the situation could still hit the original timeframe.

“I'm not sure it will be delayed,” explained Binotto. “We have not received at the moment any information on the fact that the vote will be delayed.

“There is a council by the end of June, and there will be an F1 Commission in Austria. So let's move step by step.”

Porsche is expected to tie up with Red Bull to form a partnership, while Audi is most likely to secure a deal to enter with Sauber, which currently runs under the Alfa Romeo moniker.

