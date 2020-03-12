Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after coronavirus positive

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after coronavirus positive
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 11:26 AM

McLaren has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after one of its team members tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the employee being put in to self isolation after suffering symptoms of the virus and tests being taken, the results have confirmed he has been infected.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, McLaren said it was withdrawing from the season-opening F1 grand prix.

"The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine," it said.

"The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

"Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing and Andreas Seidl, team principal of McLaren F1, informed F1 and the FIA of the decision this evening.

"The decision has been taken based on the duty of care not only to McLaren F1, employees and partners, but also to the teams' competitors, F1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders."

The McLaren team member was one of five F1 team personnel who had been tested for coronavirus over the Melbourne weekend.

Four members of the Haas team, believed to be one engineer and three mechanics, were also tested for coronavirus after displaying symptoms.

Haas confirmed on Friday night that all four of its team members had returned negative results from the tests.

