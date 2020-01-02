Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
300 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
314 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
328 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

shares
comments
Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring
By:
Jan 2, 2020, 4:59 PM

McLaren has completed a reshuffle of its senior staff in preparation for the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season, Motorsport.com has learned, with long-time engineering chief Andrea Stella promoted to racing director.

On the back of an encouraging 2019 campaign that ended with the Woking-based outfit finishing fourth in the constructors’ championship, team principal Andreas Seidl is pushing hard to improve things further so it can make a step this season.

Part of Seidl’s effort has gone in to ensuring that there is a well understood management structure in place, with clear responsibilities and roles laid out.

Following an in-depth analysis of how best to tweak things, Stella has been moved from his previous role as performance director to take the racing director role – a position that Seidl had temporarily taken charge of while he decided on who was best placed to permanently take the role.

Stella will take charge of race engineering and operations functions at grand prix weekends, but will maintain the engineering responsibilities he had previously.

He will work closely with technical director James Key to ensure that there is good correlation between track performance and technical developments.

Paul James will continue in his team manager role and will report to Stella, while Piers Thynne will remain as production director.

The change has been made to better streamline the decision-making process both at the factory and on race weekends, with Seidl wanting to have the three main divisions reporting to him.

Speaking at the end of the season, and before the decision was made to move Stella in to a new role, Seidl said that he felt it essential that he put in place a clear management structure at McLaren.

Since I started I put in place straight away a very clear traditional motorsport organisation with three big departments,” he told Motorsport.com.

This was the technical engineering under the leadership of James Key, production under the leadership of Piers Thynne, which was an internal promotion, and then the racing side under the leadership of Andrea Stella as performance director and Paul James as team manager.

It was important for me to have these characters straight from the beginning, because I like clear responsibilities and also clear reporting lines, plus an organisation which is easy to understand for the entire team.

Now knowing how the regulations look, we’re in the middle of the process to really analyse for each of these departments how do we think they need to be shaped in the future in order to extract the maximum as a team.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Next article
Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat

Previous article

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

1h
2
Dakar

Dakar competitor crashes out before event even starts

17m
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 team rebranded as Kubica joins in reserve role

4
World Superbike

Davies: Redding's size a "big advantage" for me

2h
5
Formula 1

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring
F1

Stella promoted amid McLaren F1 restructuring

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat
F1

Vasseur: Giovinazzi Spa crash almost cost him his seat

Verstappen will "speed up" Albon's Red Bull adaptation
F1

Verstappen will "speed up" Albon's Red Bull adaptation

The F1 Racing Awards of 2019
F1

The F1 Racing Awards of 2019

Alfa Romeo F1 team rebranded as Kubica joins in reserve role
F1

Alfa Romeo F1 team rebranded as Kubica joins in reserve role

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.