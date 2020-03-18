Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 staff members test negative of coronavirus

shares
comments
McLaren F1 staff members test negative of coronavirus
By:
Mar 18, 2020, 2:30 PM

McLaren has revealed that the seven race team personnel who were given coronavirus tests while in quarantine in Australia have been given the all-clear.

In the wake of a McLaren staff member being confirmed as having contracted the virus, the outfit withdrew from the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne last weekend.

A further 14 members of the team, who had been in close contact with their infected colleague, were then put into quarantine to see whether they had caught it.

Medical authorities decided that seven of the team members required testing to check if their symptoms were coronavirus, but those tests have now come back negative.

In a statement issued by the team on Wednesday, it said: "All are doing well and in good spirits. The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms.

"The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities. In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend."

Read Also:

Despite the all-clear, all team members will remain in quarantine for another week before being allowed to travel back home.

Three senior staff members, including racing director Andrea Stella, have remained in Australia to support the isolated crew.

As well as one person from McLaren contracting coronavirus, a member of staff from Pirelli also gave a positive test.

Motorsport.com understands that the photographer who reported symptoms on the Thursday in Melbourne has also been given the all-clear.

 

Next article
F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Previous article

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

41m
2
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports replacement for postponed races

1h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

4
Formula 1

Russian GP promoter Vorobyev steps down

5
Formula 1

The other sagas from F1's trip to Melbourne

3h

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

McLaren F1 staff members test negative of coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative of coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

The other sagas from F1's trip to Melbourne
F1

The other sagas from F1's trip to Melbourne

Russian GP promoter Vorobyev steps down
F1

Russian GP promoter Vorobyev steps down

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit
F1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.