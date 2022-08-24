Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute

McLaren says it is ‘confident’ about its replacement plans for Daniel Ricciardo, despite there being no certainty yet about Oscar Piastri’s Fomula 1 future.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute
Listen to this article

The Woking-based team announced on Wednesday that it was parting ways at the end of the season with Ricciardo, after a disappointing time since they joined forces at the start of 2021.

While Ricciardo had another year to run on his original contract, McLaren felt it needed to make a change after a lack of results – and a termination deal was agreed with the Australian.

McLaren has its sights set on signing rising star Piastri as Lando Norris’ teammate next year, but the youngster is locked in a contractual dispute with the Alpine team.

Alpine believes it has a contract in place for Piastri, who is its reserve driver, to race for it next season. Piastri has been clear, however, that he has signed nothing and will not be driving for the squad in 2023 as he is understood to have a deal in place at McLaren.

With both Alpine and McLaren adamant that their deals are watertight, the matter now looks set to be decided by F1’s Contracts’ Recognition Board.

McLaren has not made any formal announcement about its plans for Piastri, and wanted to ensure that the situation with Ricciardo was given priority so he could go and secure a fresh drive elsewhere next year.

But speaking to selected media, including Motorsport.com, on Wednesday, McLaren CEO Zak Brown made it clear that the team was sure about what it was going to do.

“We are obviously very confident in our future, which we will announce in due course,” said Brown.

“We want to go to racing this weekend and the balance of the year, so we felt it was important to make the announcement today.

“It's a very amicable and friendly relationship with Daniel, obviously disappointing to come to an end in this manner, but we reflect back on things like Monza [Ricciardo’s victory in Italy in 2021] which is my personal most exciting moment in my entire time here at McLaren, being on the podium with Daniel and Lando.

“So yes, disappointing outcome but we are excited for the balance of the year as is Daniel, and we will be announcing our future in due course.”

Oscar Piastri, Alpine reserve driver

Oscar Piastri, Alpine reserve driver

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl reckoned it was premature to discuss any potential risk in going for a rookie like Piastri over an experienced driver like Ricciardo.

“To be honest I have no interest in going into this comparison at the moment,” he said. “Today it's about Daniel, and throughout the weekend at Spa, it will be about Daniel.

“We want to move on. Daniel also wants to move on in terms of the topic we announced today. And regarding the future, it's something we speak afterwards."

Latest news

Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market

Williams “sped up” announcing Alex Albon’s Formula 1 contract extension to ensure he was off the market amid the fallout triggered by Sebastian Vettel’s retirement.

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he reached a "dead end" as he and the McLaren Formula 1 team tried to find ways to improve his form.

Verstappen: F1 2023 floor changes are ‘over the top’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2023 floor changes are ‘over the top’

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen thinks the FIA has gone ‘over the top’ with floor changes put in place for next year to address porpoising problems.

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival “a very difficult challenge”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival “a very difficult challenge”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc admits reviving his 2022 Formula 1 title hopes will be “a very difficult challenge” but he still “believes in the championship”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
