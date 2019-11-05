Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Commentary

Explained: Why Verstappen accused Ferrari team of “cheating”

Nov 5, 2019, 7:36 PM

Ferrari’s dramatic loss of pace during the United States Grand Prix weekend increased speculation around what might be behind its straightline speed advantage in the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Its rivals suspect a technical directive clarification from the FIA about the cars’ fuel-flow meters could have thwarted a trick Ferrari had come up with, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen went as far as saying Ferrari’s drop in pace at Austin was “what happens when you stop cheating”.

With no firm evidence to analyse, and Ferrari claiming those accusations are “completely wrong”, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell assess how the situation has moved on now weeks of debate behind the scenes is finally evolving into some finger-pointing in public.

Read Also:

Next article
Raikkonen: I might as well be last if I’m 11th

Previous article

Raikkonen: I might as well be last if I’m 11th
About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP1
Fri 1 Nov
Fri 1 Nov
12:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 Nov
Fri 1 Nov
16:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 Nov
Sat 2 Nov
14:00
13:00
QU
Sat 2 Nov
Sat 2 Nov
17:00
16:00
Race
Sun 3 Nov
Sun 3 Nov
14:10
13:10
