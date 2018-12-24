Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas faced "always a headwind" in 2018, says Magnussen

shares
comments
Haas faced
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Dec 24, 2018, 11:15 AM

Kevin Magnussen thinks Haas faced too much of a "headwind" in 2018 during a campaign where almost everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

Although Haas had the fourth quickest car at times this year, it readily admits that its hopes of a better spot in the constructors’ championship were hit by a number of incidents and accidents.

“This year has felt like a lot of things that could go wrong did go wrong,” said Magnussen, who is confident that key lessons have been learned.

“It’s one of those where the wind is always a headwind, you know. I’m hoping for a bit of tailwind next year.

“That’s the thing, you have to take the blame for those things. Because you can always, no matter what the situation, have done something different.

“Although it might have been a very tricky situation you can always look at it and see something you could have done better. That’s what we’ll do and try and put ourselves in a better situation next year.

"I am hoping we will have a bit more tailwind. And let’s say tailwind, rather than luck.”

Magnussen scored his biggest season points haul in 2018, with his 56 points tally surpassing the 55 points he scored in his debut campaign for McLaren in 2014.

But although he has enjoyed a strong year, he is reluctant to put it down as his best so far in F1.

“I don’t know. I don’t really rate it, put it into a ranking like that,” he said. “I haven’t won anything.

"In my first year I had a podium, so that in itself is more important than this year. I don’t rank it just because I got 56 points, it is still not that great.

“In a way this is the best time in my career. But unless you are going for wins and championships it isn’t going to be that great.

“I think personally I am in the best place that I have been in Formula 1 with Haas F1 and the experience I now have in Formula 1, it is more enjoyable.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18

Photo by: Erik Junius

Next article
The greatest heist in F1 history

Previous article

The greatest heist in F1 history

Next article

Why sponsors aren't flocking to join Liberty's F1

Why sponsors aren't flocking to join Liberty's F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.