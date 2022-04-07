Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps Next / Bottas: Four DRS zones could mean "tactically interesting" Australian GP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top"

Kevin Magnussen thinks some changes made at Melbourne’s Formula 1 track have gone slightly "over the top", as he is not sure all the tweaks were needed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top"
Listen to this article

F1's return to Australia this weekend for the first time since the cancelled 2020 event has come with Albert Park having undergone a number of layout changes.

As well as a number of corners having been reprofiled, track chiefs have overhauled the back section of the circuit, removing the slow chicane after Turn 8 to ensure a much longer flat-out blast to the new Turn 11.

But, with the quick Turn 9/10 chicane still in place and set to funnel cars, Magnussen is not convinced that the benefit of a longer acceleration zone beforehand was strictly necessary.

Asked about the fact that the Turn 9/10 chicane is not somewhere where overtaking typically happens, Magnussen said: "I think I had the same thought when I saw the layout on this track, that maybe some of it was over the top.

"Maybe removing at least what was Turn 9/10 [before], I don't think they needed to do that.

"But they've made a big effort to make the show better. And I think that's a great thing for the tracks to try to do their best to improve racing. It is a great thing. Let's see how it goes in the race."

Magnussen reckons that the sweeping section before Turn 9, where DRS can be used, could be quite tricky now with the rear wing open.

Track view

Track view

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"The bend before Turn 9, it's going to be pretty full on, I think, with DRS on," he said. "I think the cars are going to be quite loose there. But yeah, we'll see."

While it is hoped the track changes, and the presence of four DRS zones, will deliver a boost in overtaking, Magnussen hopes that passing is not too easy.

Read Also:

He explained that there needs to be a fine balance between overtaking being impossible, and it being too simple.

"I think there's different opinions of what's good racing," he said. "Too easy overtaking can be bad as well, it just kind of puts everyone in the right position in terms of pace.

"So it's kind of like a balance. Some tracks have just the right balance to still have some racing, still have some action, but also have some opportunity to defend.

"If you can't defend, if you just get overtaken if you're even a little bit slower, then that's also not a good thing. So it's about balance, I think. So we'll see how it is on this track in the race."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps
Previous article

Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps
Next article

Bottas: Four DRS zones could mean "tactically interesting" Australian GP

Bottas: Four DRS zones could mean "tactically interesting" Australian GP
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner Australian GP
Formula 1

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen says his neck "just broke in Q3" in Jeddah Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Magnussen says his neck "just broke in Q3" in Jeddah

Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Freight delay risks are out of F1's hands, says Steiner Australian GP
Formula 1

Freight delay risks are out of F1's hands, says Steiner

Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash Australian GP
Formula 1

Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
2 h
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.