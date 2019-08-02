Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Allowing extra F1 engine for one more race "wrong" - Binotto

shares
comments
Allowing extra F1 engine for one more race "wrong" - Binotto
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Aug 2, 2019, 2:18 PM

Liberty Media's push to expand the Formula 1 calendar to 24 races from 2021 means it would be "wrong" to allow an extra engine next year for just one more race, reckons Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

The potential saving of the Spanish Grand Prix for 2020 has opened the door to a likely 22-race calendar, as long as teams agree to it happening.

One of the key factors in getting that approval is clarification on engines, because a move to allowing four engines would mean more costs for customer teams.

Read Also:

While some outfits are more open to the idea of an extra power unit, Binotto is clear that he does not support the idea – especially because discussions are ongoing with Liberty about a potential 24-race schedule in 2021 with the current level of three engines for the season.

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on an extra race next year, Binotto said: "We are supporting a 22nd race if that means some more revenues, but we need to be certainly careful of the extra costs.

"I think if we look as well at 2021, at the moment, we are discussing 24 races with no extra engines, no extra units.

"I think it is only a path to 2021, so increasing the number of units available next year I think would be simply wrong because it means we have more engines but then [more] costs which makes no sense overall.

"It should be for the powerunit manufacturers to make an effort which is in the direction of 2021, to have an extra race with the components we have got."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reckoned that a fourth engine could happen without added costs simply through cutting back on testing.

"Rather than use engines for testing, if we reduce the in-season testing and pre-season testing slightly, if that frees up an engine that the majority of teams are going to use anyway, [then that could be a possibility]," he said.

"From the next race there is going to be a whole raft of penalties coming through and we are only just halfway through the season. So adding another race on top of that and expecting teams to get through on three engines and three sets of components is a bit of a tall ask."

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said the biggest concern for her regarding an expanded calendar was no return of the much-hated triple-header that F1 had in 2018.

"I wouldn't want to see a triple-header on the calendar, and I think we have been assured there will not be one," she explained. "It broke a lot of people last year and also from a logistical point of view that is just a nightmare, a disaster.

"Going to Austria [last year] when we all took makeshift motorhomes, it doesn't look great for the race and it is not great for anyone's cost base either."

Next article
Ferrari says fine was "proper" punishment for unsafe release

Previous article

Ferrari says fine was "proper" punishment for unsafe release

Next article

Hungarian GP: Gasly quickest before rain hits FP2

Hungarian GP: Gasly quickest before rain hits FP2
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.