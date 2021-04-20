Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

By:

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and NASCAR Cup Series racer Bubba Wallace have reacted on social media following the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd.

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

On Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. jury found Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of Floyd’s murder on a Minneapolis street last year, guilty on three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd, a Black man whose neck was knelt upon by Chauvin for more than nine minutes during his arrest, was pronounced dead about an hour after an ambulance had been called.

Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, has been a long-time activist for social rights said he was “overcome with rage” in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder last May.

Speaking on his social media channels on Tuesday evening following the verdict, Hamilton wrote:

“JUSTICE for George! The emotions I feel right now are hard to describe. Derek Chauvin has been found guilty. This is the first time that a white officer has been convicted for killing a black man in Minnesota. This is monumental, George’s death is not in vain.

“The result of the Derek Chauvin trial today is the right one. Convicting him of all three charges marks a new dawn in the fight for racial justice.

“This trial was an opportunity for the justice system to hold Derek Chauvin accountable for his actions when he took the life of George Floyd. We can now breathe a collective sigh of relief that the right decision has been met, and that justice has been served.

“Today’s outcome is a sombre victory for George and his family, but it shows that our efforts to promote justice are not in vain. Black voices have been heard and action is happening. When we stand together, we can make a difference.

“But this is just one step on the path towards a more equal society. Since George’s death, so many other Black people have died at the hands of the police and we must ensure the momentum of today continues. The fight isn’t over, and there is more to be done, but we can consider today a glimmer of hope.

“My thoughts and prayers are with George’s family. I hope they will feel a sense of peace from this result. #BlackLivesMatter”

Wallace, the only African-American driver in NASCAR’s premier series, also took to Twitter to voice his reaction:

“Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do. Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd”

 

 

About this article

Series Formula 1 , NASCAR Cup
Author Charles Bradley

