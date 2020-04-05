Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus

Varsha, 68, has worked for ESPN, CBS, ABC, FOXSports and the now defunct SPEED Channel, specializing in coverage of Formula 1 and Indy car racing since 1986, while also being lynchpin of the U.S. feeds for Le Mans 24 Hours and Formula E.

However, since January of this year, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he has been undergoing chemotherapy, which tends to wreck an individual’s immune system. Naturally, this has rendered the unfortunate individuals particularly susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf by journalist Marshall Pruett back in early January, Varsha delivered the news of his coronavirus this morning.

“Well, that ended poorly,” he wrote. “After completing my final, and toughest, round of chemo weeks ago, the side effects never seemed to go away. Then one day my temperature spiked, so my oncologist leapt into action and got me a Coronavirus test.

“On Friday the result was ‘positive’. So here we are, enjoying another 14-day quarantine. I can’t say enough good things about my docs, Dr. Vasily Assikis here in Atlanta and Dr. Daniel George at Duke, and their staffs. They have been totally supportive. As soon as I can get the all-clear, we’ll do blood and MRI work, see where we are.

“Thanks to all! I still hope to speak to you from a track later this year.”

Varsha is much-loved for his impassive broadcasting style, humor, and ability to wrangle even the most agitated of fellow commentators into delivering the information required by viewers.

His GoFundMe page can be found here.

