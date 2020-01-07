Vasseur points to Leclerc trait that "only champions" have

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
288 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
309 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
323 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vasseur points to Leclerc trait that "only champions" have

shares
comments
Vasseur points to Leclerc trait that "only champions" have
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 4:51 PM

Alfa Romeo F1 boss Frederic Vasseur believes Charles Leclerc's self-confidence and self-criticism are the main traits that make him a "champion".

Leclerc enjoyed a stellar second season in the sport in 2019, often eclipsing Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel on his way to fourth place in the drivers' championship ahead of the four-time champion.

The Monegasque, who made his grand prix debut with Sauber (now Alfa Romeo) in 2018, scored two wins and seven poles during his sophomore year.

Leclerc also made some costly mistakes - notably in Azerbaijan and Germany - which he owned up to, something Vasseur reckons is part of what makes the 22-year-old a champion.

"I think it's one of the characteristics of Charles, but mainly of champions, [to be] very, very self-confident in the car, and they can sometimes be able to do things coming from the moon because they have a huge self-confidence," Vasseur said.

"And this self-confidence allows them, when they are out of the car, to have self-criticism, to blame themselves, because they know perfectly that they have the potential, they are a champion, and they can say 'okay, I had a poor drive today.'

"And it's only a champion who is able to say something like this. On paper they are better than the others, but he's able to blame himself – 'OK, forget the session, I had a poor drive.

"And it's good for the team because when it's not the case, they could bring you in the wrong direction."

Read Also:

Vasseur, who was Leclerc's team boss at Sauber, admitted he was delighted for the Monegasque, who he reckons deserves his success "200%".

"I'm pleased for him because he did a great season that could have been perhaps a bit better without Bahrain and other races, but he did a great job," he said.

"He's got incredible pace in qualifying, this is quite impressive. I'm more than happy for him because for me he deserves it 200%. He's the only one that I keep an eye on."

Next article
Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis

Previous article

Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis

Next article

Why Red Bull had to swoop early to keep Verstappen

Why Red Bull had to swoop early to keep Verstappen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 risks being slower than F2 in 2021 - Racing Point

2
Formula 1

Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2023

3
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Sainz takes the lead

4
Formula 1

Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis

3h
5
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had to swoop early to keep Verstappen

15m

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Why Red Bull had to swoop early to keep Verstappen
F1

Why Red Bull had to swoop early to keep Verstappen

Vasseur points to Leclerc trait that "only champions" have
F1

Vasseur points to Leclerc trait that "only champions" have

Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis
F1

Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis

The inside story of how F1 created the 2021 rules
F1

The inside story of how F1 created the 2021 rules

Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2023
F1

Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2023

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.