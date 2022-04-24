Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium Next / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Leclerc: "Paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says he "paid the price" for being "too greedy" after letting an Imola podium slip away with a late spin.

By:
Leclerc: "Paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin
Listen to this article

Leclerc was on course for a comfortable third place behind the dominant Red Bulls of winner Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and was just looking to salvage a result on Ferrari home soil after teammate Carlos Sainz was taken out on the first lap.

But on lap 53 of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Leclerc spun off at the Variante Alta chicane, damaging his front wing after contact with the outside wall.

An additional pitstop for a new front wing demoted Leclerc from third to ninth, although on fresh soft tyres the championship leader managed to climb back up to a sixth-place finish.

Afterwards Leclerc rued his costly mistake, saying he "paid the price" for being "too greedy."

"It is a big shame," he told Sky TV. "Whatever happened before the spin, these are details and it's part of racing, but I believe that the spin shouldn't have happened today.

"P3 was the best I could do; we didn't have the pace for much more. And I was too greedy, and I paid the price for it and lost seven potential points, compared to my third place I was before, so it is a shame.

"It's seven points that are valuable at the end of the championship for sure. And this shouldn't happen again."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While Leclerc still leads the championship by 27 points over Verstappen, he is aware that the dropped points could prove very costly in light of Red Bull's impressive form, which appears to have made a step forward thanks to a lighter, upgraded RB18.

"We've had the upper hand in Bahrain and in Australia and they've had the upper hand this weekend and in Jeddah. So yeah, it is very, very close. And I think it will be that way for the rest of the season," he explained.

"And that is why every small mistake... I mean, it's a big mistake, but actually the consequence considering the mistake could have been much bigger. It's only seven points today but it would cost more the next time, so I need to be careful for that.

"Only time will tell how much of a step [Red Bull] did. But for sure they seem to be more competitive than the first three races or similar to Jeddah."

Following Red Bull's 1-2 win and Ferrari's disastrous race, the Scuderia's constructors' championship lead has shrunk to just 11 points as F1 heads to Miami in two weeks.

shares
comments
Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium
Previous article

Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium
Next article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of racing front-running F1 car Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of racing front-running F1 car

Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Latest news

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes "feeling it" over F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes "feeling it" over F1 struggles

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola

Leclerc: "Paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "Paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin

Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
21 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.