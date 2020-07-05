Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Surprise second "feels like a victory" - Leclerc

shares
comments
Surprise second "feels like a victory" - Leclerc
By:
Jul 5, 2020, 3:21 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says his unexpected second place in the Austrian GP "feels like a victory" after the Italian team struggled for performance all weekend.

Leclerc could qualify only seventh, but after a strong run in a race of high attrition he moved up to third place on the road at the flag, having passed Lando Norris and Sergio Perez in the closing stages of the race.

A five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton moved him up to second place.

The Monegasque driver admitted that the result had come as a surprise.

"I'm extremely happy, it feels like a victory today," he said. "I did not expect it either. A nice surprise but a good one. I think we did everything perfect today to be honest to finish second.

"We had a little bit of luck, obviously, with Lewis's penalty. Some crashes here and there and that was a goal to take every opportunity we had even though we, didn't have the pace to to finish where we were I think. P2, I am extremely satisfied and there's still a lot of work to do.

"We are still far away and we are not where we want to be, but anything is possible. So we need to keep the mental strong, all the team work as a team and I'm pretty sure we'll come very well, it will take time."

Read Also:

Leclerc said he pushed as hard as he could, given the limitations of the car's performance.

"I wanted to be very aggressive because at every safety car I was struggling at Turn 1 to Turn 3, I knew there was no opportunity for me here.

"But I knew that my opportunity will come if me someone will do a mistake and Lando slowed down a little bit with Sergio and I went for it, and the other one with Sergio was pretty tough but I enjoyed it.

"I would rate this as one of my best races since I arrived in F1, because I didn't do any mistakes."

Next article
Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty

Previous article

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty

Next article

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win

trending Today

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win
Formula 1 / Formula 1
50m

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Stewards to review Hamilton decision after Red Bull request
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Stewards to review Hamilton decision after Red Bull request

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
6m

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Norris thought he had "fudged" podium shot
Formula 1 / Formula 1
36m

Norris thought he had "fudged" podium shot

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
52m

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

Latest news

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2m

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
6m

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Norris thought he had "fudged" podium shot
Formula 1 / Formula 1
36m

Norris thought he had "fudged" podium shot

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win
Formula 1 / Formula 1
50m

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win

50m
2
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas wins from Leclerc after Hamilton penalty

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

4
Formula 1

Stewards to review Hamilton decision after Red Bull request

5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

6m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff
Formula 1

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Norris thought he had "fudged" podium shot
Formula 1

Norris thought he had "fudged" podium shot

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win
Formula 1

Albon: Hamilton clash denied me potential race win

Surprise second "feels like a victory" - Leclerc
Formula 1

Surprise second "feels like a victory" - Leclerc

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.