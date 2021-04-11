Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Charles Leclerc says he learned a lot from former Ferrari Formula 1 teammate Sebastian Vettel’s hidden qualities.

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Although Leclerc and Vettel had some famous clashes on the track, the pair did actually work well together during their two seasons as teammates.

Reflecting on their partnership and what he would miss about Vettel, Leclerc has said that it was the German’s intelligent approach to the job that stood out for him.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com’s Italian edition, Leclerc was full of praise for Vettel’s attitude.

“Starting with his experience, in certain situations he had great analytical skills, and I think I learned a lot from Seb in this respect,” explained Leclerc.

“I realised that the importance he gave to some details in the end made a big difference on the track. It was very interesting for me to evaluate this. Then Seb is a very good person, who has always struck me for being so straightforward.”

Vettel has switched to Aston Martin for this year, and looks set to be battling for the same midfield positions as Leclerc in the forthcoming 2021 season.

Asked how he would feel if he was overtaken by Vettel this year, in the wake of the way in which he beat him in 2020, Leclerc said: “I don't think that if such a circumstance happens I'll think: ‘Ah, he was my teammate and I beat him and now he's in front of me'.

“When I lower the visor, I have no room for these thoughts. I focus on myself, on the car and the commitment that awaits me.

“If Seb passes me then I will immediately try to take my position back. I don't think I will have any other thoughts in my mind at that moment.”

Read Also:

Vettel’s departure from Ferrari came with the Italian outfit aware that it would take several years for the team to get back to the front of the grid.

For Leclerc, who won two races and took seven pole positions during his maiden Ferrari season in 2019, the ability to bide his time is important.

“You must have patience, and it is a gift that I developed along the way,” he said. “Years ago in fact I did not have it, or I had little.

“When you get a delay caused by technical reasons, we know that in Formula 1 it takes time to be able to reset it. So during this time you have to be as calm as possible, also because getting angry and impatient is not constructive.

“I think I've matured from this point of view. But obviously I can't wait to get back to winning races. The goal of a driver is always the same.”

shares
comments

Related video

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Previous article

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel , Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

22h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

15h
4
Formula 1

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

14h
5
DTM

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

14h
Latest news
Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

1h
Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

14h
Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

14h
Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

15h
The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race
Formula 1

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

18h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel reveals lockdown internship in organic farming

Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel should have taken a year off in 2021 - Marko

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
23h
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Rome E-Prix: Cassidy storms to maiden pole in wet qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Rome E-Prix: Cassidy storms to maiden pole in wet qualifying

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc

Latest news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.