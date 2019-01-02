Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc needs to be "good in the head" to succeed at Ferrari

shares
comments
Leclerc needs to be
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Jan 2, 2019, 2:33 PM

Eleven-time grand prix winner Rubens Barrichello believes Charles Leclerc needs to be "good in the head" to succeed at Ferrari in Formula 1.

Leclerc has landed a dream graduation to the famous Italian team after just one season at Sauber.

The 21-year-old stepped up to F1 with back-to-back titles in GP3 and Formula 2, and ex-Ferrari driver Barrichello reckons mentality will be key to Leclerc's next step.

"I'm super excited for him," Barrichello told Motorsport.com. "He's one of those young guys who really made his way through [impressively].

"To get into Ferrari [and be successful], the only thing you need is to be really good in your head. Talent, we know he has.

"It's going to be a good challenge for Seb."

Leclerc embarked on a rich vein of form after his Ferrari deal was announced, giving the first indication he is capable of handling the pressure of driving for the Scuderia.

He finished ninth in Singapore then earned his first 'Class B' win of the season at the next race in Russia, where he finished seventh after a stunning early pass around the outside of Kevin Magnussen.

Assaults from Magnussen and the other Haas of Romain Grosjean ruined his Japanese and United States GPs, but Leclerc rebounded with consecutive seventh-place finishes in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

The last of those moved ex-Ferrari team boss Ross Brawn, now the sporting chief of F1, to declare that while Leclerc will need to make a "significant" step to handle Ferrari, his move could also force Vettel to raise his game.

"Leclerc has been pretty impressive," says Brawn. "He's not had a tough reference yet and that will come in 2019.

"Being at Ferrari brings enormous pressure and he'll have the pressure of racing against a world champion, a multi-world champion, so he's going to have a pretty challenging year.

"But from what I have seen so far, I expect him to do a very respectable job."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

 

Next article
Schumacher's overlooked early brilliance

Previous article

Schumacher's overlooked early brilliance

Next article

Calderon “crossing fingers” for chance against F1 regulars

Calderon “crossing fingers” for chance against F1 regulars
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.