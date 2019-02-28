Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari not running flat out yet

shares
comments
Leclerc: Ferrari not running flat out yet
By:
1h ago

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is still not running "flat out" despite having set the quickest time of pre-season testing so far on Thursday.

Leclerc's best lap of 1m16.231s on the softest C5 compound proved that F1's 2019 cars are quicker than last year's.

The lap was nearly one second faster than Sebastian Vettel's best effort from last year, when he set the best overall time of 1m17.182s.

But despite confirming Ferrari's place as the pre-season favourite, Leclerc said that he felt there was even more performance that could be unlocked from the SF90.

"Obviously like every team we are not flat out," he said. "There is still some margin. There is a bit in myself, I still have to learn.

"I get more comfortable with the car lap after lap, and also the car itself. So it is looking good for now."

Leclerc said his positive feeling in the Ferrari had not changed since last week's encouraging first run, and said the only thing he wanted to tick off before Melbourne was completing a full race simulator.

"The car feels comfortable, from day one the balance is pretty nice, and it hasn't changed today," he said.

"It is a positive day, especially after the lack of running yesterday. It was a good morning for us and it is good for us to be on top, but it doesn't mean anything."

While rival Mercedes reckons it is behind Ferrari still, Leclerc was refusing to take anything for granted about where the opposition stacked up.

"It is difficult to say again. It is testing," he said. "We are looking strong at the moment. But whether they are sandbagging more or less, we don't know and we will only know in qualifying.

"For now, we are pretty happy with the job we are doing."

Asked if, using his own money, he would bet on Ferrari for Australia, Leclerc replied: "At the moment, I am happy. So yes."

Next article
What's behind Alonso's F1 test return?

Previous article

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return?

Next article

Formula One Group made a bigger loss in 2018

Formula One Group made a bigger loss in 2018
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

7h ago
Supercars Camaro put on hold until chassis rule changes Article
Supercars

Supercars Camaro put on hold until chassis rule changes

Leclerc quickest in morning of Day 3 as times tumble Article
Formula 1

Leclerc quickest in morning of Day 3 as times tumble

Latest videos
What's behind Alonso's F1 test return 06:28
Formula 1

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return

2h ago
Time to take McLaren seriously? Not yet... 07:28
Formula 1

Time to take McLaren seriously? Not yet...

17h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Formula One Group made a bigger loss in 2018
Formula 1

Formula One Group made a bigger loss in 2018

Leclerc: Ferrari not running flat out yet
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari not running flat out yet

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return?
Formula 1

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.