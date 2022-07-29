Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Norris not expecting McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary Next / The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Results

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 13th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday
Listen to this article

Carlos Sainz was fastest in FP1 before his Ferrari teammate Leclerc topped FP2, the second of the pair of one-hour sessions.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18.750     200.274
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.880 0.130 0.130 199.944
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.039 0.289 0.159 199.541
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'19.299 0.549 0.260 198.887
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'19.606 0.856 0.307 198.120
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'19.622 0.872 0.016 198.080
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.710 0.960 0.088 197.862
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'19.841 1.091 0.131 197.537
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'20.348 1.598 0.507 196.291
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'20.377 1.627 0.029 196.220
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'20.383 1.633 0.006 196.205
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'20.414 1.664 0.031 196.130
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'20.456 1.706 0.042 196.027
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'20.695 1.945 0.239 195.447
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'20.810 2.060 0.115 195.168
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'20.834 2.084 0.024 195.110
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'20.921 2.171 0.087 194.901
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'21.027 2.277 0.106 194.646
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'21.179 2.429 0.152 194.281
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'21.413 2.663 0.234 193.723
View full results

What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m21.235s on soft tyres, before Sainz produced 1m20.696s and then Leclerc lapped in 1m20.225s.

Verstappen got within 0.018s of that, and then Sainz beat it with 1m20.184s, before Leclerc dipped under the 1m20s barrier with 1m19.863s. Again, Verstappen got close – lapping within 0.009s.

Sainz lowered the bar to 1m19.671s and then Leclerc unleashed a lap of 1m19.426s.

On the final runs with 15 minutes to go, Verstappen hit the top with 1m18.880s but was quickly eclipsed by Sainz on 1m18.750s, who was on a second push lap on his final set of tyres. The fastest time of the session was 0.13s faster than the world championship leader.

Leclerc was third, 0.3s off the pace, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Norris

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.445     201.052
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'18.662 0.217 0.217 200.498
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18.676 0.231 0.014 200.462
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.728 0.283 0.052 200.330
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'18.872 0.427 0.144 199.964
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'19.049 0.604 0.177 199.516
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'19.253 0.808 0.204 199.003
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'19.355 0.910 0.102 198.747
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'19.397 0.952 0.042 198.642
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'19.411 0.966 0.014 198.607
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.547 1.102 0.136 198.267
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'19.605 1.160 0.058 198.123
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'19.614 1.169 0.009 198.100
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'19.702 1.257 0.088 197.882
15 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'19.730 1.285 0.028 197.812
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'19.818 1.373 0.088 197.594
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'19.985 1.540 0.167 197.181
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'20.488 2.043 0.503 195.949
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'20.521 2.076 0.033 195.869
20 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'20.615 2.170 0.094 195.641
View full results

What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 2?

The battle for the fastest time between Ferrari and Red Bull resumed right from the start, with Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc all trading the quickest time on medium tyres.

Leclerc worked down to 1m18.911s, almost half a second clear of Sainz and 0.743s quicker than Verstappen.

Teams switched to the faster soft-compound rubber just before the halfway point, with Norris initially setting the pace with an impressive 1m18.662s.

Leclerc took P1 away with 1m18.445s, with Sainz only able to take third, 0.231s off the pace. Verstappen was slightly slower, producing 1m18.728s for fourth, ahead of the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

Leclerc reported a torque issue during his long run, and he pitted for the team to investigate. His resumption was further impacted when he clipped his jack as he pulled out of the garage.

On a mainly incident-free day, Alex Albon spun his Williams at Turn 1 and was able to rejoin.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Norris not expecting McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary
Previous article

Norris not expecting McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary

Next article

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle Miami GP
Formula 1

Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace

Sebastian Vettel says Aston Martin’s new rear wing was not the only reason behind his encouraging seventh place in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 13th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris not expecting McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris not expecting McLaren F1 pole challenge in Hungary

Lando Norris says he is “not expecting to be fighting for pole” on Saturday at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix despite ending Friday practice in second.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
8 h
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.