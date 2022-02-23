Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1 Next / Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing News

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing

Charles Leclerc thinks all Formula 1 teams are currently hiding their true potential, as Ferrari got its 2022 pre-season testing programme off to an encouraging start in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

With teams getting their first proper running of their new 2022 challengers, Leclerc ended the first day of the three-day Barcelona test second fastest, one spot ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari’s rivals are mindful about the potential of the Maranello squad, thanks to the extra development work it has been allowed to do under F1’s aero handicap rules, and the new F1-75's early pace hints at some good potential.

However, Leclerc was mindful that the times in early testing mean almost nothing – as he says nobody will be showing their full hand just yet.

Reflecting on his day’s running, the Monegasque said: “It was the first time that we could really push in our new car and it felt really good to be back behind the wheel.

“We completed all the tests we wanted to and ran through our full programme smoothly, which is good for a new car. I’m looking forward to being back on track again tomorrow.

“The initial feeling is not bad, but we shouldn’t get carried away by the timesheets today, as these are early days and everyone is still hiding their true form.

“It’s impossible to have a clear picture just yet, so we have to stay focused and keep working hard. We put in a lot of laps, more than any other team today, and that’s a positive we will build on.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who completed 73 laps, seven fewer than Leclerc, said that the day had highlighted the contrast between the 2021 cars and the new generation of cars.

“We still have a lot of work to do but today we could already start feeling some differences from last year, although in terms of getting used to it I don’t feel it’s going to take too long,” he said.

“For sure the last tenths will be tricky to find, but that is the interesting part!

“Anyway, that’s not the aim here in Barcelona as we still have more testing ahead of the first race. A good first day and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

PRIME:
shares
comments

Related video

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1
Previous article

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1
Next article

Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1

Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’, says Norris Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’, says Norris

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry
Formula 1

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz: Wind tunnel model highlights scale of F1 rules change
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: Wind tunnel model highlights scale of F1 rules change

Norris: Sainz one of the best drivers in F1
Formula 1

Norris: Sainz one of the best drivers in F1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design
Formula 1

Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design

Ferrari F1 drivers free to fight after "important" winter talks
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 drivers free to fight after "important" winter talks

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Ferrari launch Prime
Formula 1

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Latest news

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
2 h
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
9 h
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.