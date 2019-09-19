Kubica to leave Williams after 2019

Kubica, who made his full-time return to F1 after an eight-year absence in 2019, has scored the team's sole point of the campaign thus far, but has trailed rookie teammate George Russell in every qualifying.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Kubica said it was his decision to leave the Grove-based outfit "in order to evaluate our opportunities" for the future.

With Russell staying for a second season in 2020, Williams third driver and F2 racer Nicholas Latifi is favourite to take Kubica’s seat, although Nico Hulkenberg – who had started his F1 career with Williams – presents an interesting opportunity for the Grove team.

Asked if he’d like to stay in F1, Kubica made it clear that he want to do something where he can get satisfaction.

“I always say I took a lot of energy, a lot of time for me to recover, to come back to the sport. Since I joined F1, I would like to stay. I said this year it would be a goal to remain in F1, but not for every cost, and I think I have to first of all do what will bring me back a bit of joy of racing.

“Of course this season has been very tough from a performance point of view, but it has [also] been very demanding. Being back in F1 after long time is not easy, especially when you are in a difficult situation like we are.

"Nevertheless I have to thank the team for the opportunity and will see what the future will bring.”

In a press release issued at the same time as Kubica’s statement deputy team principal Claire Williams said she respected his decision.

“I would like to thank Robert for his hard work and respect his decision to leave the team at the end of the 2019 season. Robert has been an important member of the team in both his role as reserve & development driver, and subsequently as one of our race drivers in 2019.

“We thank him for his continued efforts throughout what has been a challenging couple of seasons and wish him well in his future endeavours.”