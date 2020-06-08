Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Race of my Life: Juan Manuel Fangio on the 1957 German GP

shares
comments
Race of my Life: Juan Manuel Fangio on the 1957 German GP
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 8:09 PM

The latest episode in Autosport’s Race of My Life podcast series we look back at the race five-time Formula 1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio chose as his greatest – the 1957 German Grand Prix.

Race: 1957 German Grand Prix, Nurburgring

Car: Maserati 250F

In my life there have been so many great races, so it's hard to pick one. But a good race is where you don't think you have a chance of winning. So a very spectacular race was the one at the Nurburgring in 1957.

Nurburgring was one of my favourite circuits, because a driver always had a chance. It's a circuit of 23km with 166 turns and ups and downs. If you got there with less, you could always do a lot. It's one of the circuits I liked most to race on.

Read Also:

I was driving the Maserati. It was a good car with lots of stability. It came from a small factory, but the mechanics were excellent; there was a good union between the mechanics and myself. The Ferrari was an excellent car as well – I had won at the Nurburgring with Ferrari in 1956.

In practice the cars were not working well; they were consuming too much rubber. So we decided that during the race I would have to stop to change them. The mechanics knew before the race that there would be a problem, so they practised changing. They got a best time of 30 seconds, and at that time that was very good.

In the race itself, I already had a 30s advantage over second place when I came into the pits. I don't know what happened in the pits, but when I came out to start again I'd lost 30s plus another 48s!

Mike Hawthorn, Lancia Ferrari D50 801

Mike Hawthorn, Lancia Ferrari D50 801

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Peter Collins, Lancia Ferrari D50 801

Peter Collins, Lancia Ferrari D50 801

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Ferraris were first and second. It was two Englishmen, Mike Hawthorn (left) and Peter Collins (right) – they were two good drivers, so I never thought I could get an advantage over them. I was 51s behind them when I started again, and there were only 10 laps to go.

I always had in my head the possibility of winning a race, and this race was almost lost for me. So I had to risk – that's something I never did before in my life.

So, I started to switch from using fourth gear to fifth. I started to pull stronger using the longer gears. And I thought, maybe once is OK, I can take one turn like this – but it's crazy if I take two...

I made the right decision. If in one turn I was using second gear, then I went into third. When it was third, I used fourth gear. And the car went better into the turns. Then there is much more risk, this is much less safe, but you go faster. And then in one of the downhills I saw the other two cars; they were one behind the other. There were only two laps to go. And that was the first moment that I really thought I could get them.

I've never been a spectacular racer, but I did things I had never done in my life, driving from one side of the circuit to the other, using the maximum revs. And that's how I caught them and won the race; I won by 3s. I made record laps in the last 10 laps.

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F takes the chequered flag

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F takes the chequered flag

Photo by: Motorsport Images

But I had a problem; one of the screws in the back of my seat broke on the last lap. I got my leg hurt trying to get the seat straight. I couldn't grab hard on the steering wheel; I had to drive with it, it's not to grab yourself with!

For me, this was the most emotional race. I was named meister; if you win three times at the Nurburgring then you are something special. And this race helped to give me the fifth world championship. When I was waiting for my laurels, I was very emotional. In 1954 a driver I took there to race had died [Onofre Marimon], so this circuit had given me happiness and sadness.

Simply, now I can say it; I never thought I could win this race. I risked for the first time in my life.

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F

Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati 250F

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Podium: race winner Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati, second place Mike Hawthorn, Lancia Ferrari, third place Peter Collins, Lancia Ferrari

Podium: race winner Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati, second place Mike Hawthorn, Lancia Ferrari, third place Peter Collins, Lancia Ferrari

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It was my last grand prix win. I took the decision to retire the next year - I was getting old. People think I retired because Luigi Musso was killed at Reims. But I wasn't retiring because of that. I saw the accident – he was right in front of me when he crashed – but I didn't know he was killed.

But while I was driving in that race, I started to think, what am I doing? I came here [to Europe] to race for a year. I never thought I was going to win races, and I have 10 years racing and won five world championships. What am I looking for?

Interview by Adam Cooper, first published in Autosport magazine, 21/28 December 1989

In our Podcast, Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport), Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) and Ian Titchmarsh discuss the race...

 

 

Related video

Next article
F1 has plan to address lack of diversity - Brawn

Previous article

F1 has plan to address lack of diversity - Brawn
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Juan Manuel Fangio
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula E

Wehrlein leaves Mahindra FE team with immediate effect

2
Formula 1

Mercedes fire-up offers clues to new F1 protocols

3
Formula 1

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

4
Formula 1

F1 has plan to address lack of diversity - Brawn

5
Formula 1

How Zoom helped change Formula 1 forever

Latest videos

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

Latest news

Race of my Life: Juan Manuel Fangio on the 1957 German GP
F1

Race of my Life: Juan Manuel Fangio on the 1957 German GP

F1 has plan to address lack of diversity - Brawn
F1

F1 has plan to address lack of diversity - Brawn

When a Hamilton mishap handed Kubica a win
F1

When a Hamilton mishap handed Kubica a win

Mercedes fire-up offers clues to new F1 protocols
F1

Mercedes fire-up offers clues to new F1 protocols

How Zoom helped change Formula 1 forever
F1

How Zoom helped change Formula 1 forever

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.