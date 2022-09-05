Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff Next / How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers
Formula 1 News

Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza after Italian GP

Jacques Villeneuve is to test last year’s Alpine A521 Formula 1 car at Monza on the Wednesday after the Italian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza after Italian GP
Listen to this article

It will be the first time that the 51-year-old has driven a near-contemporary F1 car since his last race with BMW Sauber at Hockenheim in 2006.

The chance came about through his relationship with broadcaster Canal+, and is part of a 25th anniversary celebration of his world championship title, achieved with a Renault-powered Williams in 1997.

Villeneuve drove for the Enstone team in the last three races of the 2004 season alongside current Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, earning two 10th places and an 11th. He also worked with Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer in their BAR Honda days.

The A521 is the car raced by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon last season and used this year for young driver development testing by Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan.

“It happened through the link with Canal+, French team and French TV, and I won 25 years ago with Renault,” Villeneuve told Motorsport.com.

“So it's an outing because of that. But it's last year's car in Monza and you cannot detune them, so it will be proper laps.

“I did three races with Fernando, so I do have a past with that team, and [current sporting director] Alan Permane was my engineer.

“This is super, super exciting. It’s crazy. It'll be good to understand what these cars as well. I tried the simulator. The modern cars are not impressive in the slow speed, but they're incredible in high speed.

“I just have to make sure I have a good seat. It will be hell, because the G forces will be incredible. The good thing is at you have long straight line. So physically you can relax!”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Villeneuve acknowledged that steering wheel controls are even more complicated now than when he last raced in F1 in 2006, but he’s not concerned.

"Yeah, but everything becomes a habit. I've always been a gamer, not only on racing games, and once we get habits, you can do anything.

“It's when it's not a habit that it becomes difficult, when you have to start looking at the steering wheel and think oh, what does that mean that you don't have the time. But when it becomes a habit, it's second nature, then it becomes easy.”

Villeneuve stressed that he’s still an active driver: "I've never stopped wanting to do this. So my goal lately has been to get to NASCAR. After doing Daytona this year that kind of put me in the mood of trying to get a season going. But right now I'm so busy with TV that it kind of blocks anything else."

Canal+ commentator Julien Febreau, an experience racer himself, will also get the opportunity to drive the A521 at Monza, while the team will also be running this year’s A522 for a filming day.

Villeneuve and Febreau will warm up for their Monza runs by sampling a 2012 Lotus E20 “driving experience” car at Paul Ricard this week.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff
Previous article

F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff
Next article

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear"

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz Dutch GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Jacques Villeneuve More from
Jacques Villeneuve
Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime
Formula 1

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren Dutch GP
Formula 1

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Leclerc and Sainz take on unique driving challenge at the Shell Beach House
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc and Sainz take on unique driving challenge at the Shell Beach House

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are effective team-mates, but their teamwork is put to the test in this driving challenge.

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: "I thought I had saved someone’s life"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: "I thought I had saved someone’s life"

Carlos Sainz vented his frustration over his penalty for an unsafe release during a late pitstop in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix as he felt he "had saved someone's life".

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth

Fernando Alonso said his Dutch Grand Prix felt like "70 laps of qualifying" as he fought from 13th to sixth, boosting Alpine’s bid for fourth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
3 h
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.