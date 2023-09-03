Italian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Italian GP at Monza Circuit, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Latest news
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
