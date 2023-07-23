Hungarian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Hungarian GP at Hungaroring, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins by 33s to give Red Bull record-breaking victory
Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive"
Alonso: Aston Martin “cannot get stressed” about dip in F1 form
Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP
Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Latest news
Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP
Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP
Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty
F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
