Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Hulkenberg to join Ricciardo at back of Monza grid

shares
comments
Hulkenberg to join Ricciardo at back of Monza grid
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Aug 31, 2018, 10:31 AM

Nico Hulkenberg is set to join Daniel Ricciardo on the back row of the grid at Monza after the Renault F1 team driver took a complete set of new power unit elements on Friday.

Ricciardo is expected to start the Italian Grand Prix in 19th, with Hulkenberg behind him on 20th.

This was decided in FP1 because the Australian was the first driver out on track and thus the first to use the replacement elements, having just beaten his 2019 Renault teammate to the end of the pitlane.

Hulkenberg already took a new power unit in Belgium, and was thus one of four drivers demoted to the back.

However, he then received a 10-place grid penalty for Monza after the first corner crash, so the Enstone team has decided to take advantage of the situation and add more new elements to the pool.

This should enable Hulkenberg to get to the end of the season without further penalty.

As planned, Ricciardo has also taken a complete set of new elements, and he’s using Renault’s new Spec C, while Hulkenberg has stuck with the Spec B as the team prioritises reliability.

Ricciardo’s teammate Max Verstappen is expected to take a Spec C V6 on Saturday – but he won’t get a penalty as he has only used two examples thus far this year.

Despite his Monza sacrifice, Ricciardo expects to still take another new power unit, and hence face further penalties, before the end of the year.

“It’s likely I'll have another one at some point,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “If we could get from Singapore through, without any penalties, then that would be above target. So it’s likely I’ll have another one at some point.”

Although Verstappen can take his next V6 and MGU-H without penalty, RBR team boss Christian Horner has admitted that the Dutchman will nevertheless face penalties at some stage before the end of the season.

Next Formula 1 article
Williams: Driver swaps unlikely before Russia

Previous article

Williams: Driver swaps unlikely before Russia

Next article

Italian GP: Perez leads wet FP1 from Raikkonen, Ocon

Italian GP: Perez leads wet FP1 from Raikkonen, Ocon
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.