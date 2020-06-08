How Williams overcame its greatest setback

Tickets Subscribe
Just as Williams hit a renewed peak of form in alliance with Honda, a road accident with life-changing consequences for founder and team principal Frank Williams created a new set of formidable challenges, recalls DAMIEN SMITH in the second of our multi-part history of Williams F1.

For his first 44 years he lived one life, then since 8 March 1986 he has lived another. That's all Frank Williams has tended to say publicly about the devastating accident that forever changed his daily existence, because as far as he is concerned what else is there to say? To the rest of us, his resilience in the face of such severe physical disability makes him a figure of dumbfounding awe.

To the man himself, it's just the reality he finds himself living through. Self-indulgence, self-pity? Not likely. After the accident, the only option was - and still is - to press on regardless. That is the Williams way.

