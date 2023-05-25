How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car
Red Bull may be clear at the front of Formula 1, but that hasn't stopped the team from pressing on in an effort to extend its advantage.
And while its rivals search for ways to close the performance gap, Red Bull is not sitting still because it continues to work on the progress it made from last year's dominant RB18.
Building on the foundations laid down when creating its 2022 challenger, and dealing with fresh complexities thrown up by new floor regulations, Red Bull has focused on some key areas where it feels performance gains can be made.
One of the major differences between last year's challenger and the RB19 is the position of the front suspension, as the team has subtly modified the assembly to improve various facets.
Red Bull Racing wheelbase comparison (Anti-dive, inset)
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull, contrary to a large proportion of the field, opted for a pull-rod front suspension layout for the new generation of cars, while at the rear it returned to a push-rod layout.
This was something we had not seen from it since 2008, with the team pivotal in a wholesale shift by the grid to pull-rod from 2009 until the end of the previous era of regulations.
As always, these are decisions that are driven by the prevailing rules and a team's interpretation of how best to handle the different variations based on global car performance.
While the mechanical performance of the suspension is clearly still a dominant factor in the decisions being made, there is always going to be a trade-off sought with how that impacts the car's aerodynamic performance.
Most of the field has opted for a similar upper wishbone layout to Red Bull with these new regulations (inset), with the lead arm mounted high on the chassis, while the trailing arm is slung lower.
However, Red Bull does have one of the more extreme examples. This not only helps from a mechanical point of view, in order to reduce dive under braking, but it also has aerodynamic benefits, given the airflow is redirected to a more desirable location, under and around the sidepods.
The wishbone fairings obviously provide an aerodynamic benefit here, as they are tailored to further improve their flow characteristics. This is something that other teams have tried to build upon, with Mercedes and Alfa Romeo both fielding chassis blisters to further enhance the effect.
Alfa Romeo C43 front suspension comparison
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
That said, Red Bull has clearly realised that the position of its front axle relative to the rest of the aerodynamic surfaces was suboptimal in 2022, with the team shifting the entire assembly forward this season.
Obviously, this has a mechanical impact, not only from a direct suspension point of view but also in how the tyres behave.
Meanwhile, from an aerodynamic perspective, the shift in the axle line alters the behaviour of the turbulent wake being generated by the wheel assembly, which results in the team being able to make both macro and micro changes to the aerodynamic surfaces both up and downstream of the assembly in order to extract even more performance.
In that respect, its update push began properly in Australia as it modified the design of its front wing endplate and the associated architecture, in order to alter the flow around the front corner of the car.
The endplate is now more cambered across the top and middle section, which presents more of the dive plane to the oncoming flow (right image, white arrows). This should improve the outwash effect too, which is likely why the team made adjustments to the inner flapped portion of the wing.
In order for this trade-off to work, the new flaps, which are the two uppermost elements of the wing, are different across the middle of their span (yellow line, above, right image).
There is more chord presented at the inboard end, whilst there's more camber all the way to the outboard adjuster (note the crease and shade line in the upper flap).
Red Bull Racing RB19 side pods comparison, Azerbaijan GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull swiftly followed this up with a significant change to its sidepod inlet design in Azerbaijan, with the inlet reduced in height to increase the size of the undercut but widened in order to maintain cooling capacity.
As a consequence of the bodywork being widened around the inlet, the rest of the sidepod's geometry was subtly tweaked. This takes advantage of the additional space afforded to the undercut to improve both the physical interaction with the floor and their aerodynamic kinship.
In order to fully complement the changes made to the sidepod, attention was also paid to the geometry of the floor's edge and the aerodynamic furniture that is mounted upon it, all of which were re-crafted to increase their performance in line with the other changes.
To further capitalise on those efforts, there was a change made to the outer floor fence, with the top edge gently massaged in order to better align the local airflow and take advantage of the changes made downstream.
Red Bull Racing RB19 floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
As the other teams look to make up ground on Red Bull, they will hope that the sliding scale of resources available to each team based on their championship position and the resultant penalty given to it for breaching the cost cap rules stems the pace at which the RB19 can be further improved.
Red Bull itself will be hoping that, by the time that happens, the world titles will be pretty much in the bag.
Related video
First images of Mercedes W14 F1 new upgrades appear
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco
Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco
Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame"
Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame" Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame"
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
Latest news
Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks
Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks
NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.