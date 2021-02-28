Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
286 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

By:

New aero rules introduced to cut down on downforce ahead of 2022's new-concept cars mean that Formula 1's 2020 machines will probably go down as the fastest ever.

shares
comments
How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Mercedes will unleash its new W12 on Tuesday, which will be a continuation of last year's title winning W11.

Originally intended to be the last of its generation, the Mercedes team poured its resources into the W11 as it not only refined its own concepts, but also incorporated others too. It also featured an innovative solution that courted a wealth of attention from F1's fans and the rest of the paddock too.

Read Also:

Perhaps it's a fitting time to delve under the covers of the W11 and explore the inner workings of one of F1's most dominant machines.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1

Mercedes AMG F1

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Compared to Mercedes' W10 from 2019 (above left), the W11's sidepods had received considerable attention over the off-season. Mercedes had been the last to adopt the concept that Ferrari first showcased in 2017 and required the crash structures on the side to be shifted down low in order to improve the car's aerodynamics.

The 2017 season was the first time since the side impact structures had been introduced in 2014 that the teams really had any latitude in terms of where they could be placed. Ferrari took advantage of this and repositioned them, improving flow around and through the car, which also enabled it to reduce the size of its radiators.

Mercedes followed suit, opting for the higher-up sidepod inlets to reduce the interruption of airflow entering the radiators from the suspension.

 

The W11's smart DAS innovation

Pre-season testing is always a great opportunity to see the new batch of cars put through their paces for the first time, and to study the different development directions that the teams have gone in. As testing was being broadcast to viewers at home, the cars were also equipped with their onboard cameras. For Mercedes, this meant that a system it had been working on for some time would be uncovered in an instant.

Footage captured from onboard the W11 showed the Mercedes drivers pushing the steering wheel back and forth along the back straight, coinciding with a change in the toe angle - uncovering Mercedes' dual-axis steering system (DAS).

This had all been made possible by a new steering assembly that had required some innovative thinking from the team.

Mercedes had the system in mind for some time but had to jump through several hoops before the FIA would consider it legal. For example, a previous iteration of DAS that the team presented to the governing body was activated by a button on the steering wheel. The FIA, in communication with the team over the operational parameters of the system, insisted that the steering function must be paired with an input related to the movement of the steering wheel.

Undeterred, the team set out to find a way to do this whilst also being wary of increasing the weight of the system to the point where the system's potential would be neutralised.

Allowing the drivers to heat up the front tyres more quickly, owing to the increased movement of the tyre rubber, the system perhaps proved even more invaluable over the course of the season than they had originally envisaged, with what seemed like a higher frequency of safety car and red flag restarts than would ordinarily be the case – possibly owing to the revised calendar.

Alongside those new inclusions, the W11 was peppered with new and interesting features.

 

More than meets the eye

A design that it was especially proud of heading into 2020 was its decision to alter the lower rear suspension wishbone geometry, with the rear leg fixed at a point much further back on the crash structure than usual.

The primary reason for this was to improve the aerodynamics, with the arm moved into a more desirable position for the passage of airflow in the channel next to the diffuser at the outboard end. The inboard mounting point was also positioned to reduce the airflow bottleneck where the diffuser ceiling is raised up to meet the underside of the crash structure and gearbox.

This comes off the back of the team having already raised the inboard mounting point of the pullrod in 2019 for similar reasons.

In preparation for 2020, Mercedes had also paid considerable attention to its front brake assembly, looking at ways to further its aerodynamic needs. This had come about as a response to the lack of aerodynamic furniture allowed on the front wing, owing to the new rules introduced in 2019.

Mercedes had not used a blown axle under the old ruleset when it had been allowed, but it looked at ways to replicate this effect nonetheless, knowing that it could reduce the wake turbulence created by the front tyre.

In order to do this, it expanded upon the design of its brake bell, altering the shape of the drill holes to enable more airflow to escape out through the wheel face. Allied to a larger inlet scoop and a very deliberately shaped crossover pipe, the airflow captured could be more accurately dispensed in order to alter the turbulent wake created by the tyre.

The upshot of these changes would be the ability to make alterations to the bargeboards and floor, all the features of which built on the designs implemented in the car's predecessor.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Triumph over adversity

With the Australian Grand Prix cancelled, it would take a few more months than originally planned for the cars to turn a wheel in competitive anger. This helped Mercedes out of a bind, having encountered issues with its powertrain during testing.

Having been able to enact a fix ahead of the eventual season-opener at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, Mercedes was assured of better reliability – but there were still issues to iron out.

Known for its aggressive kerbs that have broken more than the odd front wing, the Red Bull Ring is also around 700m above sea level which has an impact on brakes and power units.

Although the manufacturers conduct many hours of testing of their power units on dynos, the rarified air means that teams have to sacrifice aerodynamic performance for extra cooling. But another factor that looked set to trip up Mercedes at the opening event, was the vibrations from the kerbs that upset their gearbox and the sensors attached to it.

The drivers were told by the pitwall to avoid the kerbs at all costs during the first race of the season. This cost them a considerable amount of lap time and it did result in the field catching up in the closing stages. This led to Hamilton being demoted to fourth after the race following a five-second penalty for his collision with Alex Albon, despite finishing the race second on the road.

As a short term solution, given the Styrian Grand Prix was coming just a week later at the same venue, the team rerouted and shielded some of the cabling running through the gearbox.

Again, the drivers were warned to stay off the kerbs. Although this came with a lap time penalty, Mercedes took a 1-2, finishing 20 seconds up the road from the closest Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1, 2nd position, congratulate each other on the grid after performing donuts

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1, 2nd position, congratulate each other on the grid after performing donuts

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes halts developments early

Developments were still fed through the opening races but, relatively speaking, Mercedes stood still. Meanwhile, Red Bull, which was seemingly throwing the kitchen sink at the RB16, appeared to catch up with its rival, which probably gave a false sense of where both are heading into this season.

Furthermore, using more of its time to develop the W12 ahead of schedule will undoubtedly give it more headroom when it comes to the 2022 challenger, especially as this year it will be hit by the new sliding scale for windtunnel and CFD usage.

As champions, Mercedes will only have 90% of the allotted time, whereas its competitors will have progressively more depending on how far they finished down the order. Only time will tell how much this will blunt its progress in both the short and long term, with the aim of the rule change to try and narrow the performance deficit for the entire field.

All said and done, the W11 can be considered the fastest F1 car to have graced the championship so far. But could the reduction in downforce bought on by the new regulations have spurred Mercedes onto further greatness?

Related video

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses

Previous article

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

1h
2
MotoGP

Espargaro: Pressure “high” to learn Honda without Marquez

7h
3
Formula 1

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future

8h
4
WEC

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test

6h
5
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

23h
Latest news
How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

1h
Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Formula 1

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses

2h
Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future
Formula 1

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future

8h
Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

9h
Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

23h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09 03:24
Formula 1
7h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage 04:58
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Feb 27, 2021
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Espargaro: Pressure “high” to learn Honda without Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Pressure “high” to learn Honda without Marquez

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses

Latest news

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.