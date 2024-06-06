All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

How F1’s new active aero will work in 2026 as DRS is dropped

Formula 1’s active aero plans for 2026 have been finalised, with a dual state system replacing the current DRS.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

As part of the rules overhaul for the next generation of grand prix cars, the FIA has been working on all-new active aerodynamics that feature moveable front and rear wings.

The moveable rear wing will have three elements, while the front wing will have two active flaps. The two wings will work in conjunction to ensure the cars are well balanced whichever mode they are in.

F1 has settled on a plan for there to be two modes for the aero. There will be a standard high-downforce Z-mode, which is used for cornering, while on the straights drivers will be able to switch to a low-drag configuration, called X-mode, which will help boost top speed.

The idea is for its use to be very different to DRS, which is only activated on specific straights when in close proximity to other cars, and is primarily aimed at overtaking.

As the FIA’s head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville explains: “The difference between the DRS on the current car and the plans for the 2026 car really comes down to the use around the lap.

“Typically, DRS is an overtaking aid, and you grant DRS when you're within one second of a lead car at specific points.

“With the 2026 car we'll be giving the drivers the ability to switch between the high downforce and low drag modes irrespective of any gaps.

“So, at pre-defined points around the lap, a driver will be able to switch to a low-drag mode to give them the performance down the straights where they're not grip limited.

F1 2026 FIA car renders

F1 2026 FIA car renders

Photo by: FIA

“Then, as you approach the braking zone, you'll switch back to your high downforce mode.

“Each car would have the ability to switch between these two modes, entailing moving the rear wing and readjusting the front wing, and any following car would do the same.

“This is an active system that's controlled by the driver, although he will get a trigger, in the same way that he gets a trigger now, to indicate when he can activate the low drag mode. And the system will switch back to high downforce mode either under driver control or via brake pressure.”

One similarity to the current DRS use is that specific X-mode zones will be set up around the track, although the specifics of this have not yet been settled on.

Somerville added: “We have these two modes that would be set up in terms of zones around the lap, and the drivers would be able to switch between these two modes when permitted.

“There may be sporting regulations, that for example prevent use in wet conditions, but otherwise we would expect the drivers to have access to both modes around the track for every lap.”

With DRS use gone, the FIA’s response to still opening the door for overtaking opportunities is through a manual override engine mode.

This will help deliver an extra boost of power that should give the following driver a chance to pass the car ahead.

While the energy deployment of a leading car will taper off after 290km/h, reaching zero at 355km/h, the following car will be able to benefit from an MGU-K override that provides 350kW at up to 337km/h with +0.5MJ of extra boost.

The FIA’s single-seater technical director Jan Monchaux said about the override system: “Right now with the DRS you are behind a car, within a second, that ticks a box, and you are allowed to open your DRS in a straight line. This will not be the case anymore.

“However, the logic will be the same: I'm close enough to another car, I am given an extra amount of energy for that one lap, which I can deploy any way I want.

“The extra amount of energy is defined and that will give that boost of energy to eventually give the following car a chance to overtake by the end of the straight.”

F1 2026 FIA car renders

F1 2026 FIA car renders

Photo by: FIA

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Revealed: First images of Formula 1's new 2026 car concept
Next article Will the new F1 2026 cars really deliver better racing after early fears?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed

Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed
Ocon denies Doohan's FP1 outing is a punishment for Monaco F1 incident

Ocon denies Doohan's FP1 outing is a punishment for Monaco F1 incident

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ocon denies Doohan's FP1 outing is a punishment for Monaco F1 incident
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Latest news

Russell: "Crazy" F1 2026 top speeds will have safety implications

Russell: "Crazy" F1 2026 top speeds will have safety implications

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Russell: "Crazy" F1 2026 top speeds will have safety implications
F1 trophies: 10 of the weirdest designs awarded at a grand prix

F1 trophies: 10 of the weirdest designs awarded at a grand prix

F1 Formula 1
F1 trophies: 10 of the weirdest designs awarded at a grand prix
Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed

Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed
How Motul is bringing sustainability together with performance, thanks to its latest innovation, NGEN

How Motul is bringing sustainability together with performance, thanks to its latest innovation, NGEN

Road Road racing
How Motul is bringing sustainability together with performance, thanks to its latest innovation, NGEN

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global