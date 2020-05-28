Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

How development freeze will save F1 teams money

shares
comments
How development freeze will save F1 teams money
By:
May 28, 2020, 12:28 PM

In an attempt to address costs Formula 1 teams have agreed to a system of freezing some components both within the 2020 season and heading into 2021, and the full details of how it will work have now emerged in the updated technical regulations for both of those seasons.

Within a system of what are now called "homologated components" there is still some scope for development via a token system. In other words, teams can decide which elements they wish to upgrade, but they can only do it with the full knowledge and agreement of the FIA.

Much of the car remains completely free, including most aerodynamic elements, so teams can still develop in those areas.

As with the new technical rules, now postponed to 2022, the general idea is to keep open the visually-attractive components.

The rules for 2020

Within 2020, there are two possible freeze dates. The first, known as R1-2020, goes from the earliest date between the date of FP1 of the first race of the 2020 championship, or 1 September.

The second freeze deadline, known as Mid-2020, is the earliest date between the date of first practice of the eighth round of the 2020 season, or 15 October.

In essence, key components such as the chassis and gearbox that rarely change anyway are frozen at R1-2020, while some aero, inboard suspension and other parts that are usually more subject to development have more flexibility, face a later freeze.

The list of reasons why certain changes can be made after the freeze dates include minimal changes for safety, reliability or cost reasons, changes for driver comfort, or for the installation of a new driver and those "due to regulation changes, legality fixes or the installation of FIA-mandated components".

However, any change must have no performance or weight improvement and will require FIA approval. 

The token system

Teams are allowed to deploy two tokens to modify components after the freeze dates. However, they have to take three steps, within deadlines known as D1, D2 and D3.

D1, D2 and D3 are different in the cases of R1-2020 and Mid-2020 frozen components – for example D1 for the former is five days after the shutdown (which is within the next week), and for the latter it's "the Wednesday following the third competition of 2020, but no later than 1 October 2020".

The FIA makes it clear that teams should be sure they really want to deploy their tokens, as there are no second chances if they change their minds on a development route.

Teams are allowed to revert to the original spec, but those tokens cannot be re-used.

It's also made clear that if the upgraded component is supplied to a customer team that team will also have deploy its own tokens in order to use it.

What happens for 2021?

The homologated component system introduced for 2020 will carry over into next season, with some additions.

Along with the existing R1-2020 and Mid-2020 freeze dates, there will be a third freeze deadline, known as R1-2021, which is simply the first practice session of the first race of 2021.

Various items are added to the original 2020 HC list under this new R1-2021 freeze,  including gear ratios, driveshafts, outboard front and rear suspension, steering and some parts of the cooling system.

All the 2020 provisions for making non-performance changes still apply. The two tokens are also still available to be used, but only if the team hasn't already deployed them in 2020.

Crucially, a team has to set in motion any such 2021 changes well before the end of the 2020 season, by notifying the FIA via the aforementioned D1, D2, D3 deadline system.

They can only be deployed on parts that were frozen at R1-2020 or Mid-2020. Anything frozen at R1-2021 cannot be changed via the token system and are thus set for the whole year.

There's special clause for any customers who are currently buying and using 2019 spec components from a partner team – if they want to upgrade to the 2020 equivalents for 2021, they can make that change without use of tokens.

There is also a provision for McLaren, the only team switching engine supplier as it goes from Renault to Mercedes in 2021 – in order to get a free installation change, the Woking team will have to forego its two tokens.

The same applies if anyone modifies their engine spec so much for 2021 that it requires a new installation.

In essence rivals want to be confident that McLaren can't gain an advantage by being the only team allowed to do a new PU installation for 2021.

Related video

Next article
How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

Previous article

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

2h
2
Formula 1

The floor tweaks aimed to slow down F1 cars in 2021

3
Esports

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up

4
Formula 1

How F1's new aero handicap system will work

5
MotoGP

Miller “stoked” to be Ducati’s Marquez challenger

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco 04:45
Formula 1

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco

Latest news

How development freeze will save F1 teams money
F1

How development freeze will save F1 teams money

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war
F1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

How F1's new aero handicap system will work
F1

How F1's new aero handicap system will work

The unavoidable pain forced by Formula 1's better future
F1

The unavoidable pain forced by Formula 1's better future

The floor tweaks aimed to slow down F1 cars in 2021
F1

The floor tweaks aimed to slow down F1 cars in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.