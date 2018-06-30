Horner says "nothing to explain" over slipstreaming row

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he does not understand Daniel Ricciardo's complaints over Max Verstappen about their qualifying tactics at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was unhappy after the session after feeling that the team lost out the chance to lock out the third row of the grid because his teammate had declined to help offer him a slipstream.

Horner insisted that his team's policy had always been that one driver would be designated to run in front of the other on set weekends - and there was never a suggestion that the plan would be changed.

Speaking to Sky, Horner appeared slightly baffled that there had been complaints over the matter.

"They [the drivers] know the situation. There is nothing to explain," he said about the controversy.

Asked about the slipstreaming issue, Horner said: "We have a very simple policy here that has operated for the last seven years that we alternate from weekend to weekend who drives out of the garage first.

"That is the only way to keep it as scrupulously fair from circuit to circuit. So this weekend it was Daniel's time to drive out of the garage first in front of Max, and obviously he felt that Max might be benefiting from that.

"So that is why he obviously started to back up a bit."

Horner was clear that there are a number of policies that the team imposes – which includes behaviour in team debriefs – to ensure that neither of its drivers are favoured.

"The drivers know explicitly every weekend it alternates," he added. "Last weekend it was Max drove out first, and Daniel would have followed him. Next weekend it will be the other way around.

"Even in the debrief, from weekend to weekend, it varies on who talks first. So it is the way to keep it as scrupulously fair as we can."