Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner

shares
comments
Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner
By:
Nov 7, 2019, 11:04 AM

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks it essential that his team carries its current strong momentum in to the winter if it is going to have any hope of beating Mercedes and Ferrari in 2020.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has made solid progress this season, its first with Honda power, and has won two grands prix with Max Verstappen.

But with its performance now regularly on a par with Mercedes, Horner is clear that it has to keep up that level of form and not fall back over the winter as it develops its 2020 challenger.

"This year was always going to be a transnational year with a new engine partner," he said. "I have to say all compliments to Honda with all the progress they have made this year with performance.

"I think we have made good progress throughout the year, we have had a couple of wins, we have achieved a couple of poles although only started on pole once, and we have been contender to win a few races this year.

"In Monaco we were very competitive, Hungary as well, we were in a position potentially to win that race, and here again we have been that competitive.

"So we are on the right trajectory. It is important that we carry the momentum into the winter and then into the beginning of next year."

Although stability of the rules for 2020 means there is little reason to believe Mercedes will not be as strong next year, Horner sees signs that things are closing up at the front – which could hint at a brilliantly tight battle.

"They [Mercedes] have had such a period of dominance, and congratulations to Lewis Hamilton on a phenomenal achievement with his sixth world championship," he said.

"They are the benchmark and it feels like the grid is concertinaing a bit. Usually a regulation change spreads it apart. It might be ironic that 2020 might be the closest year we have, with a three way battle, before everything changes for 2021."

 

Next article
Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more

Previous article

Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more

Next article

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
FP2
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
FP3
Thu 7 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
QU
Thu 7 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
Race
Thu 7 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

2h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed reduction "clear" in Austin - Honda

3
Formula 1

Dislodged switch cover caused Hamilton's Q3 slump in Austin

4
Formula 1

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race

5
Formula 1

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner

1h

Latest videos

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1
26m

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1
2h

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Latest news

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021
F1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner
F1

Red Bull must keep momentum into winter, says Horner

Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more
F1

Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff
F1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race
F1

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.