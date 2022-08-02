Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine says contract terms won't allow Piastri to join McLaren F1 Next / Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP
Formula 1 News

Honda to continue Red Bull F1 technical support until 2025

Honda will continue to provide technical support for Red Bull’s Formula 1 engines until the end of 2025, after a fresh deal was finally signed off between the two parties.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Honda to continue Red Bull F1 technical support until 2025
Listen to this article

Following Honda’s decision to leave F1 at the end of last season, the Japanese manufacturer agreed to help manufacture and run its power units despite Red Bull being leased the IP.

That was originally intended to be for this season, with Red Bull then anticipated to take over the operation and run it from its own powertrains division.

But with Red Bull’s focus at Milton Keynes being very much on the 2026 engine project, which is likely to be with Porsche, a change of plans fuelled talks about rolling the Honda deal through to the end of 2025. This has now been formally agreed.

It means that the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), which runs the company's motorsport activities, will work with Red Bull through to the end of the current F1 engine rules cycle.

This is significant for Red Bull, because it means that Red Bull Powertrains will be officially classified as a new entrant from 2026 so can get concessions.

Honda is able to continue devoting resource to the F1 power unit project because of the engine freeze that is in place, which means it does not need to undertake any expensive development.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said about the extended Honda partnership: “Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025.”

Koji Watanabe, president of HRC, added: “We have agreed to continue supporting Red Bull Powertrains in Formula 1 through HRC, following Red Bull’s request to extend our current agreement, which HRC can meet within its existing resources.

“Once again, we aim to use our involvement in the pinnacle of motorsport for the development of technologies and of our workforce.”

The extension of Honda’s involvement also makes it likely that there will be bigger branding for the Japanese manufacturer on the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars from 2023. This season the badging has been wholly HRC.

Speaking to Motorsport.com last month about a more visible Honda presence, Watanabe said: “We need to decide for the next season, but personally I want to utilise more Honda....So the combination of Honda and HRC.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine says contract terms won't allow Piastri to join McLaren F1
Previous article

Alpine says contract terms won't allow Piastri to join McLaren F1
Next article

Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP

Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine announces Piastri for F1 2023, but doubts remain
Formula 1

Alpine announces Piastri for F1 2023, but doubts remain

Alpine learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alpine learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win Hungarian GP
Formula 1

The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Prime
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Latest news

Ferrari sees no need for F1 changes at Maranello over summer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees no need for F1 changes at Maranello over summer

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto believes there is “nothing to change” at the team over the summer break despite its recent struggles and slip-ups against Red Bull.

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 2023

Oscar Piastri says he has not signed a deal to race for Alpine in Formula 1 next season, just hours after the team stated otherwise.

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the new ownership group of NFL team and three-time Super Bowl champions the Denver Broncos.

Alpine announces Piastri for F1 2023, but doubts remain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine announces Piastri for F1 2023, but doubts remain

Alpine says it has signed Oscar Piastri to replace Fernando Alonso at its Formula 1 team next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
15 h
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
16 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.