Hamilton, Vettel say old F1 logo was better

World champion Lewis Hamilton believes the new Formula 1 logo unveiled after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is not as good as the previous one.

Liberty Media revealed the simpler design that replaces the iconic logo the sport has been identified with for more than 20 years, with F1 chiefs arguing the previous design was not suited for use with digital platforms or merchandise.

"You cannot stitch the old logo chevron to the right," said F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches. "A number of brands, particularly in this day and age, are trying to simplify their marks to enter the digital space.

"Look at Starbucks, or Coca Cola which has taken the condensation off their logo to enter digital. We felt we had to go a little bit further and really retool to position us on a going forward basis."

The new logo, however, has not been well received by fans, and Hamilton said after Sunday's race that the fresh design is not as iconic as the old one.

"I think the one that we already had was an iconic logo," said Hamilton. "Just imagine Ferrari changing their logo, or Mercedes changing their logo.

"I don't think the new one is as iconic but maybe it will grow on us."

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel added: "I liked the old one better."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said he understands Liberty's desire to be associated with a new image, and reckons the success of the new logo will be judged by Formula 1's finances.

"Does it talk to me? If it generates more cash it is talking very nicely," said Horner. "Obviously it is a new management and they are going through a rebrand.

"You can understand the new owners wanting to have a fresh new image and a logo epitomises an image at the end of the day. I hope Niki Lauda didn’t trademark his helmet."