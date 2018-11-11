Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident"

shares
comments
Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon
By: Glenn Freeman
17m ago

Brazilian Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton says he would have taken a different approach to Max Verstappen in the incident with Esteban Ocon that cost the Red Bull driver victory.

Verstappen was leading the race from Hamilton and seemingly in control when Ocon attempted to unlap himself at the first sequence of corners, initially attacking on the outside into Turn 1, before trying to hold on for the inside at the next corner and hitting the Red Bull.

The contact spun Verstappen down to second, behind Hamilton, and gave his car significant floor damage that prevented him from being able to challenge the Mercedes, which had its engine turned down due to reliability concerns.

Verstappen was furious after the race, calling Ocon an “idiot” and confronting him in a brief shoving match in parc ferme, but Hamilton felt the Dutchman could have handled it differently.

“I saw it happen,” said Hamilton. “It wasn’t something that… I wasn’t surprised by it.

“I saw them racing but they were not racing for the same position. I would have been in a different frame of mind.

“Fortunately he was able to keep going, no-one got hurt and it was a racing incident, I guess.

“Max is that go-getter guy and every now and again it bites you. But I am really, really proud [to win], I don’t care about anybody else.”

Ocon was given a 10-second stop-go penalty for the clash, despite protestations from his Force India team that Verstappen was the one at fault.

When Hamilton joined Verstappen in the drivers’ room before the podium ceremony, he told him that Ocon “is allowed to unlap himself”.

While Verstappen agreed, before adding “but you can’t crash”, Hamilton also said: “You had more to lose than he did. He had nothing to lose.”

Next article
Verstappen blasts "idiot" Ocon after crash

Previous article

Verstappen blasts "idiot" Ocon after crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Glenn Freeman
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident" Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident"

17m ago
Verstappen blasts Article
Formula 1

Verstappen blasts "idiot" Ocon after crash

Ricciardo calls for weighbridge rule tweak after Vettel anger Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo calls for weighbridge rule tweak after Vettel anger

Latest videos
Starting Grid for Brazilian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Brazilian GP

4h ago
What can Ricciardo expect in 2019? 09:03
Formula 1

What can Ricciardo expect in 2019?

Nov 10, 2018

News in depth
Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon
Formula 1

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident"

Verstappen blasts
Formula 1

Verstappen blasts "idiot" Ocon after crash

Brazilian GP: Hamilton wins after Ocon spins Verstappen
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Hamilton wins after Ocon spins Verstappen

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.