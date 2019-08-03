Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Practice report

Hungarian GP: Hamilton edges Verstappen by 0.013s in FP3

shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Hamilton edges Verstappen by 0.013s in FP3
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 11:10 AM

Lewis Hamilton topped an ultra-tight final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel lapped within a tenth of the Formula 1 points leader.

Mercedes driver Hamilton jumped Verstappen’s Red Bull the final moments of Saturday’s session, setting a 1m16.084s to defeat the 21-year-old by just 0.013s.

Vettel wound up 0.082s off the pace in the lead Ferrari to tease a three-way fight for pole in this afternoon’s qualifying session.

The session started 10 minutes later than planned because of the lengthy process of applying cement dust on the exit of the fast Turn 4 left-hander, where a lot of oil had been dropped during the Formula 2 race that preceded FP3.

When the shortened 50-minute session started the drivers kicked up huge clouds of dust at that part of the track and were visibly struggling for grip.

Laptimes improved fairly quickly and by mid-session the pace was faster than on Friday, with Verstappen the first man into the 1m17s but Hamilton setting the first truly representative soft-tyre run with a 1m17.051s.

He headed a Mercedes one-two at that stage, but with teams having use of an additional set of soft tyres thanks to the rain-hit FP2 the order changed several times in the second half of the session as drivers were able to commit to multiple runs.

Verstappen initially shaded Hamilton on his second flying lap, before switching to a fresh set of softs and smashing the 1m17s barrier with a 1m16.489s.

That was quickly beaten by Leclerc and then Bottas, before Hamilton pumped in a 1m16.339s to reassume the lead in the standings ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen.

McLaren’s Lando Norris kicked off the final bout of fresh-tyre runs and jumped to fifth – having briefly run third after the second runs – before the leaders emerged for their final qualifying simulations.

Verstappen lit up the timing screens and jumped 0.242s clear of Hamilton’s benchmark with a 1m16.097s that included the fastest middle and final sectors so far.

Vettel then moved into second place, 0.069s slower than Verstappen, having earlier complained of struggling with a “different car compared to before” during a scruffy session.

Verstappen aborted a second attempt on the same set of tyres as Hamilton wound up for one final run.

Hamilton did not improve his first sector but a personal best in the middle part of the lap and the fastest final sector hauled him back to the top by just 0.013s.

Bottas’s first run on his last set of tyres was hurt by a moment through Turn 4 and then quickly catching a slow Racing Point as he approached Turn 5, which triggered a curse from the Finn on the radio to his team.

He finished fourth, ahead of Leclerc, who failed to improve on his final run.

The second Red Bull of Pierre Gasly sixth and 0.6s off the pace – having reported possible minor front wing damage after running wide on his first set of soft tyres.

Norris was shuffled back to seventh but won the best-of-the-rest fight, with McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz Jr ninth despite complaining of a “horrible” Renault engine that was suffering from “misfires”.

The McLarens were split by the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen, while Kevin Magnussen edged Haas teammate Romain Grosjean to complete the top 10.

At the tail of the field, Williams’s encouraging practice pace continued as George Russell lapped within two seconds of Hamilton’s benchmark, outpaced the Racing Point of Lance Stroll for the second time in three sessions and ending up only half a tenth slower than Alex Albon’s Toro Rosso.

Session results

Cla # Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1'16.084  
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 16 1'16.097 0.013
3 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 18 1'16.166 0.082
4 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 19 1'16.355 0.271
5 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18 1'16.392 0.308
6 10 France Pierre Gasly Red Bull 19 1'16.684 0.600
7 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 20 1'16.774 0.690
8 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 22 1'17.216 1.132
9 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 23 1'17.217 1.133
10 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 17 1'17.230 1.146
11 8 France Romain Grosjean Haas 21 1'17.293 1.209
12 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 21 1'17.432 1.348
13 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 19 1'17.667 1.583
14 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 17 1'17.670 1.586
15 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 22 1'17.929 1.845
16 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 19 1'17.962 1.878
17 23 Thailand Alex Albon Toro Rosso 19 1'18.024 1.940
18 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 23 1'18.072 1.988
19 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 20 1'18.534 2.450
20 88 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 26 1'18.709 2.625
View full results
Next article
Why Alfa Romeo might've preferred disqualification in Germany

Previous article

Why Alfa Romeo might've preferred disqualification in Germany

Next article

F1 mulling reduced pre-season test schedule for 2020

F1 mulling reduced pre-season test schedule for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
12:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.