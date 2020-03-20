Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

shares
comments
De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Mar 20, 2020, 4:04 PM

Lewis Hamilton took just two runs of his debut Formula 1 test at Silverstone to show his rivals he was going to be a "massive problem", former teammate Pedro de la Rosa has revealed.

The British driver was handed his first run in an official test by McLaren in September 2006, just days after his title-winning GP2 Series campaign had finished.

At the time, McLaren driver de la Rosa had hoped to continue in a race seat for 2007 – and was running at the test alongside Hamilton.

Reflecting now on the events, de la Rosa said that his views on Hamilton changed totally on the second run that the now six-time champion did.

"That's when my mind changed," said de la Rosa, speaking to F1's Beyond the Grid podcast.

"We had two cars, we were testing there, [and] it was his first ever Formula 1 experience. He did a run, and he was nowhere, you know.

"I remember looking at his data with Philip Prew, my race engineer back then. We were looking and Philip told me: 'The boy will need to improve a lot over the years...it's a long road for Lewis, but he will be good, but we just have to give him time, blah, blah'.

"And I thought 'yeah, yeah, yeah'. I did a run, came back, looked at the times and I saw Lewis was fastest.

"You know, on the second run! And I looked at the data and I said: 'What happened?' [They said:] 'Well we gave him new tires'.

"So I looked in the data, and he was so fast through Copse, Becketts, Maggots... that then I just realised the potential of Lewis Hamilton. Just looking at the data for a couple of seconds I realised we had a massive problem."

Read Also:

De la Rosa said that it soon became clear that Hamilton would be chosen to line up alongside Fernando Alonso in 2007, but he says he felt no bitterness about what happened.

"It was his first ever F1 test, his second run in Silverstone, and I realized this guy is very, very fast.

"I've seen a lot of drivers in my life. You know, I've been with very good drivers, I would say, and I feel very honoured of that. But when I saw Lewis, I thought "wow, this is very special". And then, when the season was over, I knew that Lewis would be in the race car and I knew that Fernando was signed.

"And I was happy with that, because I said to myself, if I was in, Ron [Dennis]'s feet, or Martin Whitmarsh's feet, I would take the same decision, because Lewis is incredibly fast and Fernando as we all know, is mega."

Next article
UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

Previous article

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
76 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
05:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
09:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
09:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
08:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

2
Formula 1

Opinion: How Ecclestone might have handled the Australian GP

3
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

2h
4
Super GT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

3h
5
WEC

Opinion: How Le Mans date change could impact WEC

1h

Latest videos

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Latest news

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
F1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage
F1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books
F1

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers
F1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

Opinion: How Ecclestone might have handled the Australian GP
F1

Opinion: How Ecclestone might have handled the Australian GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.