Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident
Mercedes Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been summoned by the FIA stewards following their on-track incident during qualifying for the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.
Hamilton was leading his team-mate Russell through the famous Eau Rouge-Raidillon ascent but the seven-time world champion appeared marginally slower and off-line through the left-right.
Towards the top of the hill, Hamilton drove off the circuit, drifting over the painted run-off before rejoining marginally ahead of Russell, who lifted off the throttle in response.
Hamilton was placed under investigation as a result, and now both drivers have been summoned to report to the race stewards.
Specifically, this is in relation to an alleged breach of Appendix L of the 203 FIA International Sporting Code.
The clause in question reads: "Drivers must use the track at all times and may not leave the track without a justifiable reason.
"For the avoidance of doubt, the white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track but the kerbs are not.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"Should a car leave the track for any reason, the driver may rejoin. However, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage.
"A driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track.
"A driver may be reported to the Stewards should they perform any act which results in debris being brought onto the track."
Hamilton ended the qualifying shootout for the Sunday race in fourth. But he will start the GP from third owing to a five-place grid penalty for Max Verstappen, who was fastest over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.82 seconds. Russell, meanwhile, ended Q3 eighth quickest.
The Mercedes duo notably also had a brush during Q2 of the Spanish GP earlier this season. Then, Hamilton sought to pass Russell on the main straight but the #63 machine drifted over to the edge of the track.
The W14s made brief contact to sustain minor bodywork damage, while Hamilton took to the grass.
Russell and the team were handed a formal warning having "abnormally changed direction".
Related video
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc by 0.8s in qualifying
Leclerc: Work on mixed condition weakness "paid off" at Spa F1
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump "reality" of Mercedes F1 form
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident
No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident
Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door"
Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door" Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door"
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth
London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth
Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather
Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather
Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”
Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles” Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”
Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens
Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.