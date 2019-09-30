Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

shares
comments
Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 1:15 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says he was trying to "do qualifying laps every lap" to keep pace with Ferrari in the first phase of the Russian Grand Prix.

The championship leader trailed Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc during the opening stint at Sochi as Ferrari cemented its qualifying advantage and Mercedes committed to staying out longer on harder tyres.

Hamilton eventually took the win when Vettel retired with a suspect MGU-K failure and triggered a virtual safety car that allowed Hamilton to make his pitstop under a caution period and jump Leclerc, who had to pit earlier because he was on softs.

"When we did the laps to the grid, I didn't have a lot of grip," said Hamilton when asked about the significance of starting on medium tyres.

"I was a bit worried. And then we lost a little bit from the initial phase [of the start], but then I wasn't able to get to the tow because he [Leclerc] stayed on the left and gave Seb the tow.

"I tried to sneak in behind Seb but there was a McLaren there so I had no tow down to Turn 1 and I nearly lost another place.

"After that it was just trying to keep up with them, but it was like trying to do qualifying laps every lap trying to keep up with them because they were so fast. It was massive challenge but one I'm really proud of."

Read Also:

Hamilton remained in DRS range of Leclerc during the first three laps of the grand prix but was more than 3.5s behind by lap 10.

By the time Leclerc made his pitstops that gap had come down by a second, while Hamilton had cut two seconds out of Vettel's race lead and was just five seconds behind when Vettel pit a few laps after Leclerc.

Mercedes' plan was to give Hamilton enough of an offset to come back at the Ferraris towards the end of the race, but Hamilton admitted afterwards that starting on the softs would have been better.

"Before the race we sat down and had our estimations of whether the soft tyres will last or not – either we'll be correct or they'll be correct," said Hamilton.

"Ultimately they were right, because the soft tyre was much stronger than we anticipated. Keeping up with their consistency and their speed was so hard. I wasn't expecting that."

While Mercedes was fortunate the safety car swung the race in its favour, Hamilton hailed his team's efforts to be in a position to capitalise.

"This weekend we knew that we had have to pull more out of this car and there was more potential there, but we didn't know where it was," he said.

"I think we pulled ourselves a little bit closer to the Ferraris this weekend and it was just enough to get ahead of them."

Next article
Bottas: Ferrari VSC was "miracle" Mercedes hoped for

Previous article

Bottas: Ferrari VSC was "miracle" Mercedes hoped for
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
08:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

2
Formula 1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

38m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Honda won't disregard my needs in 2020

3h
5
Formula 1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

Latest videos

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Latest news

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris
F1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

Bottas: Ferrari VSC was "miracle" Mercedes hoped for
F1

Bottas: Ferrari VSC was "miracle" Mercedes hoped for

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings
F1

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

How Ferrari's most convincing win escaped its clutches
F1

How Ferrari's most convincing win escaped its clutches

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism
F1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.