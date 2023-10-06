Subscribe
Previous / Horner: F1 teams waiting for Liberty proposal on Andretti entry Next / Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

Mercedes Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says the FIA can learn from the Qatar Grand Prix circuit set-up so that it can get rid of controversial track limits.

Matt Kew
By:
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Behind polesitter Max Verstappen, who will land his third title if he scores three points in the Saturday sprint race at Losail, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Hamilton snared second and third place in Friday night qualifying for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

But the duo was only bumped up after faster McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both belatedly had their final Q3 lap times deleted for track-limit violations.

Speaking in the post-shootout press conference, Hamilton reckoned Norris should have taken his place in front of the media. He also said the Qatari kerbs that immediately punish drivers for running wide provided a model so that the FIA could look at ditching track limits at other venues.

This would theoretically avoid any confusion during the window that the FIA requires to delete lap times and adjust the leaderboard accordingly.

"I think these new kerbs are great," said the seven-time champion. "When I went round the track yesterday on the scooter, I thought the kerbs looked quite big.

"But I think they're actually really good. When you go beyond the highest point of the kerb you lose time, so I don't feel like at this track we need to have track limits.

"It's something that the new stewards brought in a couple of years ago. Lando should be up here.

"I think we can take these kerbs as a good learning. We can take these kerbs to a bunch of other tracks."

During the Austrian GP earlier this season, the FIA had to sift through over 1200 possible track limit infringements, found 83 cases and applied 15 time penalties.

Hamilton reckoned the Qatari layout, whereby drivers lose time anyway for running wide, would be usable at other circuits to avoid any similar scenarios unfolding.

He said: "Obviously, MotoGP [which races at Losail] are fine with these kerbs and we can have these in like Austria, for example.

"When you go beyond them, you should be able to utilise as much as possible but when you go beyond them you lose time. So, it shouldn't be the white line [that is] necessary, but anyway, it's not for me to decide."

Read Also:

Verstappen added: "I do think these kerbs are a little bit better. I don't think people now who actually went wide actually gain time.

"It's just a bit annoying because if you go a little bit wider, you bottom out and you damage your floor potentially and you definitely lose time.

"I think that has been already a big positive already compared to last time we were here."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: F1 teams waiting for Liberty proposal on Andretti entry

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

Formula 1
Qatar GP

The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend

Hamilton clarifies Andretti stance, says F1 needs more diverse team owners

Hamilton clarifies Andretti stance, says F1 needs more diverse team owners

Formula 1

Hamilton clarifies Andretti stance, says F1 needs more diverse team owners Hamilton clarifies Andretti stance, says F1 needs more diverse team owners

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Hamilton: Mercedes needs best ever six months of F1 development to catch Red Bull

Hamilton: Mercedes needs best ever six months of F1 development to catch Red Bull

Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes needs best ever six months of F1 development to catch Red Bull Hamilton: Mercedes needs best ever six months of F1 development to catch Red Bull

Mercedes: Team orders all about protecting Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes: Team orders all about protecting Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Mercedes: Team orders all about protecting Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders all about protecting Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024

McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024

Formula 1

McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024 McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc

F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe