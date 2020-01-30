Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 withdrawal talk

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
300 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 withdrawal talk

shares
comments
Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 withdrawal talk
By:
Jan 30, 2020, 10:03 AM

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have dismissed the latest rumours surrounding the German car manufacturer's future in Formula 1.

With the reigning world champion outfit quietly setting its sights on a seventh F1 title double this year, there have been numerous reports since the start of the year suggesting its driver line-up and future may not be secure.

Various stories over recent days have claimed that talks between Hamilton and Mercedes over a new contract had stalled over pay – with the inference being that such an impasse could prompt the Englishman to switch to Ferrari from 2021.

However, posting on Instagram, Hamilton rubbished any talk of a clash over contracts, as he confirmed that discussions had not even started with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"FYI Toto and I have not even spoken about contract yet,” he said. “Nothing is being negotiated currently, papers making up stories."

The speculation about Hamilton comes amid fresh rumours about Mercedes’ own long-term future in the sport, which is not guaranteed until it signs a new Concorde Agreement.

A report in Autocar this week said that Mercedes was poised to discuss a withdrawal from F1 at the next board meeting of parent firm Daimler, which it suggested would take place on February 12.

However, it's understood that no meeting has been scheduled for that date, and the chief executive of Daimler also shot down any suggestion that company was getting ready to withdraw from F1.

Asked by Reuters at a German Auto Industry annual reception in Berlin if Mercedes was preparing to pull out of F1, Daimler CEO Ola Kaellenius said simply: “Not true.”

It has been known for months that Mercedes is evaluating its future in F1, as F1 moves to a new era and a cost cap from 2021. However, with the existing Concorde Agreement expiring after this year, in theory its situation is no different to every other team on the grid.

Team boss Toto Wolff said at the end of last season that all the indications were that the German car manufacturer would commit – but until contracts were signed, nothing was definite.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com at the time about what happens to Mercedes from 2021, Wolff said: "Everything indicates that we will stay. But it's not a given.

"We are in the middle of discussing the new Concorde Agreement. In connection with this - and independently of it - we are discussing the development of the automobile and its effects on sport."

The Autocar report suggested that one option for Mercedes could be to sell its works team to Aston Martin but remain in F1 as a customer engine supplier. It already has long-term deals in place to supply McLaren, Racing Point and Williams.

However such a scenario has already been dismissed by Wolff, who said it would make no sense for Mercedes to remain involved in F1 if it did not have a works team.

“We have four teams that we supply, including ourselves," he said. "You can be only pregnant or not pregnant, not half-pregnant. So either we participate in the platform or we do not."

Pushed on the issue of staying as an engine supplier if its work team quit, Wolff said: "I don't think anyone would decide that [to leave F1]. But if that were to happen, it [stopping customer supplies] would be a consequence."

Related video

Next article
FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow

Previous article

FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 withdrawal talk

24m
2
Formula 1

FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow

29m
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo returns to Yamaha as test rider

1h
4
Formula 1

McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

5
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he didn't commit to early Yamaha deal

Latest videos

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 withdrawal talk
F1

Hamilton, Mercedes dismiss F1 withdrawal talk

FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow
F1

FIA ready to take "any action" as coronavirus fears grow

McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up
F1

McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020
F1

Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020

Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"
F1

Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.