All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team now in "building process"

Lewis Hamilton says that his Mercedes Formula 1 team is now in a “building process”, having established that the new W15 is a better platform from which to start.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Mechanics practice a pitstop with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Mechanics practice a pitstop with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The team had a difficult race in Bahrain, with unexpected power unit temperature issues afflicting both cars from the early stages.

George Russell slipped back from an early second to finish fifth, while Hamilton moved up to seventh from ninth on the grid, having gained places from Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

The seven-time world champion reported battery issues early in the race, and also suffered with brake temperatures and a broken seat.

Read Also:

Despite those woes, and describing it as a “super average race”, he was in a positive mood after the flag given the potential of the car.

“I feel good – I don't feel downbeat,” said Hamilton regarding his race.

“But what I feel is that the last couple of years, we've had all these problems. And we spent several races undoing all those problems, like trying to figure out what those problems were, as opposed to now we have a platform that we can start adding shit to, adding bricks and stuff.

“So now it's a building process from here, and I think we're a great team in doing that.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is interviewed

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is interviewed

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hamilton faced a catalogue of problems during the race, losing ground to rivals in the early stages.

“For a while like my battery was dead, so down the straights I was just derating the whole way down the straight,” he said when asked about his troubles by Motorsport.com.

“So I lost a lot of ground to the McLarens. I was fixing that out for some laps, and that took a good 10 laps, and I lost plenty of seconds through that.

“And then, after that, was just really trying to get back on it, and catch up, as soon we got that fixed. And then there was a bit of overheating of the brakes. And then in general, the performance was so-so.”

Regarding his brake temperature issues, he said: “We didn't know how it was going to be today, but it definitely was worse than we planned.”

One of the few highlights for Hamilton was using the undercut to pass Piastri, and overtaking the McLaren driver as he emerged from the pits.

“Yeah, I had a little bit of fun,” he said. “And then I was catching at the end, I was feeling racier towards the end. But the gap was so big, I lost so much at the beginning of the race that unfortunately I was just out of it.”

Read Also:

On Friday, Hamilton suggested that he has a car that he can fight with, in contrast to the two previous years.

Asked if he’d been able to see evidence of that, despite the Bahrain problems, he said: “Too early to tell. The set-up wasn't ideal today.

“We're very close to the McLarens. But, if I had qualified better, I would probably easily have finished fifth today even with the problems. So I think take that out of it, and I probably wouldn't have been crazy far behind a Ferrari. But we're still third quickest.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso: Aston Martin back to normal after exceptional Bahrain F1 qualifying
Next article Could Red Bull civil war really trigger shock Verstappen F1 switch to Mercedes?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy

RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy RB: Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 “mess” could have been avoided via strategy

Vasseur: Ferrari has clawed back 50% of Bahrain 2023 deficit

Vasseur: Ferrari has clawed back 50% of Bahrain 2023 deficit

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Vasseur: Ferrari has clawed back 50% of Bahrain 2023 deficit Vasseur: Ferrari has clawed back 50% of Bahrain 2023 deficit

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with”

Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with”

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with” Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with”

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch

Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch Vegas has been "a little bit of a struggle" for points leader Kyle Busch

Prime

Discover prime content
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global