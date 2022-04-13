Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role Next / Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Lewis Hamilton has no plans to comply with the FIA’s clampdown on Formula 1 drivers wearing jewellery in cars – as he says some of his ear-rings cannot physically be removed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Listen to this article

Ahead of last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, the FIA reminded drivers that the sport’s rules outlaw the wearing of certain jewellery on safety grounds.

The long-standing regulation, which forms Article 5 of the third chapter of Appendix L from the governing body’s International Sporting Code, was highlighted in the event notes released for the Melbourne event by race director Niels Wittich.

The full wording of the rule states: “The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

With enforcement of the rule having not been in place for many years, the reminder has come as part of a desire by F1 race director Wittich to ensure safety standards are as high as possible – especially with lessons learned from Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP.

But while there are obvious safety grounds that have prompted the decision, Hamilton believes that enforcement is a step too far.

Furthermore, he says that it is physically impossible for him to remove some of his ear-rings so he will be unable to comply with the FIA request.

“I don't have any plans on removing [jewellery],” he said. “I feel there are personal things. You should be able to be who you are.

“There's stuff that I can't move. So I can't even take these out. These ones on my right ear, they're literally welded in. So I will have to get them chopped off or something like that. So they will be staying.”

The jewellery clampdown, on a weekend when the FIA has also made clear it wants to enforce a requirement for drivers to wear fireproof underwear, has not drawn universal support from drivers.

And while it is the first notable clash between the new race directors and the competitors, the situation is unlikely to escalate.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told the Press Association this week that he was not sure it was wise for the FIA to pick an early fight over jewellery, but saw the bigger picture.

Speaking about the job Wittich had done, Wolff said: "How he has run the first few races has been respectful, solid and he hasn't put a single foot wrong.

"But is that [jewellery ban] a battle he needs to have at this stage? However, if it turns out to be the biggest unfortunate misstep of a race director, I would take it a thousand times over."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role
Previous article

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role
Next article

Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car

Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon
Formula 1

Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Hamilton: Nothing we change on Mercedes F1 car makes a difference Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Nothing we change on Mercedes F1 car makes a difference

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Formula 1

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

Russell: F1 pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
2 h
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.