Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Russell: FIA porpoising intervention like "sticking plaster" Next / F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing

Lewis Hamilton has been suffering with "a lot more headaches" as a consequence of the bouncing that has resulted from Formula 1's shift to ground-effect for the 2022 season.

Matt Kew
By:
Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing
Listen to this article

As per the original ground-effect F1 era in the early 1980s, porpoising has returned whereby airflow stalls over the floors and therefore detaches and reattaches itself to the car.

This forces the downforce to breakaway, creating a cycle where cars are pulled into the track surface and then released at higher speeds.

To combat this, teams have experimented with increasing suspension stiffness and lowering ride height, but this causes further extreme bouncing as cars traverse bumps in the asphalt.

It emerged during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that porpoising had been foreseen to return but teams rejected rule tweaks devised last year that sought to eradicate it.

Hamilton has revealed that these violent motions can subject drivers to up to 10G.

The seven-time champion was notably very ginger extricating himself out of his Mercedes W13 following 51 laps of the Baku City Circuit as he battled back pain.

Asked about race recovery times in 2022, Hamilton said: "There's a lot more bruising after the races nowadays so it's taking you most of the week generally to recover.

"I don't think that generally has anything to do with age. It's just because the bruising can be quite severe.

"When you're experiencing 10Gs on the bounce on a bump, which is what I experienced in the last race, that's a heavy, heavy load on the lower part and the top part of your neck."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton also revealed he has been experiencing more headaches since the radical change to the cars.

He said: "In terms of micro concussions, I've definitely been having a lot more headaches in the past months, but I've not seen a specialist about it.

"I'm not taking it too seriously; I've just been taking some painkillers."

Having been asked about the strain the rest of the drivers' bodies are being subjected to, Hamilton continued: "I cannot stress more how important health is for us.

"I think we've got an amazing sport here. But the safety has to be the most important thing.

"I definitely feel like I'm a little bit shorter this week. The discs [in my back] are definitely not in the best shape right now.

"That's not good for longevity. There are things that we can do to improve that for all the drivers here… there is no need for long-term injuries."

Ahead of the Canadian GP this weekend, the FIA has announced it will step in - although it will only observe and not intervene in Montreal - via a technical directive to combat porpoising.

Read Also:

This is on the grounds of safety and will come in the form of "closer scrutiny of the planks and skids, both in terms of their design and the observed wear."

Additionally, there will be a "definition of a metric, based on the car's vertical acceleration, that will give a quantitative limit for acceptable level of vertical oscillations.

"The exact mathematical formula for this metric is still being analysed by the FIA, and the F1 teams have been invited to contribute to this process."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Russell: FIA porpoising intervention like "sticking plaster"
Previous article

Russell: FIA porpoising intervention like "sticking plaster"

Next article

F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice

F1 CEO Domenicali floats idea of French GP in Nice
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Chilton breaks Goodwood record in McMurtry Automotive Speirling
Video Inside
Goodwood Festival of Speed

Chilton breaks Goodwood record in McMurtry Automotive Speirling

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
6 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.