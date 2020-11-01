Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Race in
01 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola

shares
comments
Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola
By:

Lewis Hamilton predicts that the Emilia Romagna GP will be a “boring race” - and most of his fellow Formula 1 drivers do not expect to see much overtaking.

The Imola circuit has a single DRS zone on the long run past the pits to the first braking area, but drivers believe it will be hard to follow, and the narrow nature of the track will make it difficult to set up a pass.

All agree that there are no other obvious overtaking opportunities elsewhere on the circuit, and with one stop expected to be the default strategy, there are fears that the race could be a procession.

“What is unfortunate really with this track is that it is so beautiful to drive,” said Hamilton. “But I’m pretty certain you are going to see a pretty boring race tomorrow. You can overtake on this long straight, but it’s quite narrow. And you can’t follow.

“Once you get into Turn 1 there is no single place to overtake anywhere else. It’s going to be a challenge for people following, but as I said the DRS will hopefully give some overtaking opportunities into Turn 1 for people.

“It’s not going to be a great race circuit, that’s for sure. I’d be really surprised if it’s a great race to watch tomorrow – because once you get into Turn 2, you can’t follow. I hope I’m wrong.”

Read Also:

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo admitted he was relieved to have qualified as high as fifth given the challenge of making up ground.

“I think that probably heightened my feeling after qualifying,” said the Australian. “Knowing that I got the car towards the front, because I do also think it’s going to be a tricky one for overtaking.

“It’s pretty fast but also it’s very narrow, and normally what that also means is for the following car it’s hard to pick a different line to try and get a bit of clean air. So that’s where I think it’s going to make even more challenging.

“Obviously I don’t want to be too pessimistic, but I would be surprised if it’s like Portimao. I don’t think there will be that much overtaking. So the first lap is going to be important.”

Haas driver and GPDA director Romain Grosjean said the issue was not the fault of the circuit.

“I don't think we should blame the track for the lack of overtaking,” said the Frenchman. “We should be looking at making sure that the tyres don't overeat when you slide, that you lose less aero following another car.

“Some tracks would be better. Bahrain is outstanding for racing. Long straight line, a lot of DRS, big braking in the end.

“Here the first corner is fourth or fifth gear, so it's very fast. And obviously if you're not alongside well before the braking, you have no chance.”

Related video

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit

Previous article

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit

Next article

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show

Kvyat says "bullshit" track limit penalties "kill racing"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat says "bullshit" track limit penalties "kill racing"

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Latest news

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition

2h
3
Formula 1

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

4
Formula 1

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit

2h
5
Formula 1

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show

19m

Latest news

Alonso praise "means a hell of a lot" to Russell
Formula 1

Alonso praise "means a hell of a lot" to Russell

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show
Formula 1

Binotto: F1 needs 2022 'sporting tweaks' to improve the show

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts a "boring" F1 race at Imola

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit
Formula 1

Grosjean in talks with IndyCar teams after Haas F1 exit

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition
Formula 1

Wolff doesn't see F1 engine freeze happening amid opposition

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
3h

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.