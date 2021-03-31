Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

By:

Lewis Hamilton reckons his 2021 Bahrain victory with the race’s second-best car was a “chance to prove people wrong” regarding suggestions his Formula 1 wins are primarily down to machinery.  

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Hamilton has won 74 races since the start of 2014 and his Mercedes team 103 of the 138 in that period, which has led to suggestions from some observers that such a level of success is solely down to the Black Arrows squad’s car advantages. 

Such theories ignore the 22 wins Hamilton scored for McLaren before joining his current team, as well as events where Mercedes has not had the best car and Hamilton has beaten faster opposition – such as the 2018 Italian Grand Prix against Ferrari. 

Last weekend’s Bahrain event demonstrated that Red Bull has started F1 2021 with the fastest car in both qualifying and race conditions, but Hamilton held on to defeat Max Verstappen after successfully executing Mercedes’ aggressive strategy choices and the Dutchman’s sole overtaking move going wrong. 

When asked if his race-winning performance would prove his critics wrong, Hamilton said: “I think [last Sunday’s race] was definitely a blessing, perhaps in disguise.  

“There’s always a chance, opportunities to prove people wrong, and I like to think that was definitely one of them.  

“But I think there have been several in the past – there have been many in the past, obviously, I’ve been around a long time – but I hope there are many opportunities in the future to be able to show what I was able to do [in Bahrain] also.”  

Read Also:

Red Bull’s current pace advantage has raised expectations that F1 could be set for a close, multi-team title fight, which has not happened since 2012. 

Hamilton says he does not “recall how close the other seasons were exactly” but reckons “this has got to have started off as one of the toughest, if not the [toughest]”. 

“I think Red Bull’s pace is incredibly strong, as you could see,” he added.  “We can’t match them in qualifying right now. That’s a big step for us. 

“Obviously I thought we could get closer within the race – but that was a little bit too close for my liking.  

“The thing is, we just don’t know how much better they’ll be in other places that we go to – or how much worse, or how good [Mercedes will be]. 

“Maybe our car’s better in other places than it is here, or maybe it’s worse – we’ll wait and find out. One thing’s for sure, we’ll work as hard as we can to improve it.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

Previous article

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

8h
2
Formula 1

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

2h
3
MotoGP

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race

1d
4
Formula 1

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

6h
5
Formula 1

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

3h
Latest news
Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

15m
Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

2h
Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

3h
Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

6h
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime
Formula 1

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

6h
Latest videos
Chrono GP: The W12 and the SF21 have the same problems 04:20
Formula 1
1h

Chrono GP: The W12 and the SF21 have the same problems

ChronoGP: Alpine and Alonso in Bahrain 02:10
Formula 1
2h

ChronoGP: Alpine and Alonso in Bahrain

ChronoGP: The Mercedes platform 03:47
Formula 1
2h

ChronoGP: The Mercedes platform

ChronoGP: Ferrari in Bahrain 03:46
Formula 1
2h

ChronoGP: Ferrari in Bahrain

ChronoGP: Red Bull in Bahrain 03:20
Formula 1
2h

ChronoGP: Red Bull in Bahrain

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing"

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

More from
Mercedes
Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
6h
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Binder "not enjoying life" after 'survival' Qatar race

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini “nearly forgot” half-brother Rossi was on Qatar grid

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

Latest news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.