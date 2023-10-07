Hamilton clarifies Andretti stance, says F1 needs more diverse team owners
Lewis Hamilton says the FIA criteria for accepting new Formula 1 teams must change to allow for more diverse owners and to create greater opportunities for female drivers.
The FIA has approved Andretti's new team bid after ruling it to be financially stable, able to achieve sustainability targets and use the F1 platform to contribute positively to society.
Mercedes driver Hamilton initially appeared to be in favour of Andretti, saying on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix that it was "great" and would provide more jobs.
But the current 10 teams are sceptical about a new entry destabilizing F1 and taking away from their commercial income. Andretti must now seek rights holder FOM approval if its entry is to progress any further.
Later, Hamilton appeared to step down from his Andretti support. He wrote on social media: "Nope, don't support Andretti. Just the idea of another team in future if it's a chance to make our sport more diverse."
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in the post Qualifying Press Conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Asked by Motorsport.com to clarify his stance, the seven-time world champion leaned more towards the good than any 11th team might offer the series.
But Hamilton added that the FIA's new team entry criteria must be amended if F1 was going to diversify the make-up of its team owners and all-male driver line-up.
He said: "Firstly, it wasn't that I support Andretti. I think from a driver's perspective, it's exciting to potentially see more cars.
"And then, the idea of an 11th team, we have over 2000 people in our team so that's a huge amount of jobs.
"But we have to make sure that the criteria, which is quite strict, is really respected.
"I feel like we need to amend the criteria actually and make sure that there's an opportunity for real impact, really making sure that if there is a new team, they have to be diverse."
Jamie Chadwick
Photo by: Indy Lights
Rodin Cars was another bidder attempting to join the F1 grid but was ultimately rejected by the FIA. Founder David Dicker has said he would have put three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick in the car.
Hamilton continued: "They have to perhaps create an opportunity for a female driver to come through. And it has to be diverse from the top.
"At the moment, it's all white owners. There's a real lack of diversity from the top down.
"[It's] all male and that needs to change. That's my thought."
However, Hamilton added that he fully backed F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, saying no one is better equipped to lead the championship in its pending Andretti verdict.
"I really do have 100% faith in Stefano, who I've known for a long, long time," said Hamilton.
"What he's doing at the top, there's no one that can do a better job than him. I know that he will make the right decision moving forward.
"He's a racer and he's passionate about the growth of the sport. So, happy to leave it in his capable hands."
Related video
AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance
The key to Mercedes reversing its slow-start F1 trend
Latest news
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.