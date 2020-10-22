Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"

shares
comments
Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"
By:

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner says that no decision has been made on next year’s drivers, despite today's confirmation that Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are leaving.

Steiner says that the commitment to make a change was made “two or three weeks ago” and communicated to the drivers by him last week in order to give them a chance to find alternative employment.

Rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, both of whom are associated with a commercial package, are believed to be the top candidates for the drives, unless there’s a change of plan and the team opts for one experienced driver like Nico Hulkenberg or Sergio Perez.

“I think we wanted to be fair to them," said Steiner of today's announcement about Magnussen and Grosjean. 

"We could have kept it for us for a while, and then just do it. But I think the guys were good with us in the last years.

“We said we’re not going that way, we’re going to do some changes, and therefore we want to tell them so they’ve got a chance to find something else. 

"If we tell them only whenever we decide who is going to drive the car, it could be the end of the year, and they would have a lesser chance to find something for next year.”

Asked to clarify the timing he said: “I would say we made a decision about two, three weeks ago," adding "I called them last week."

Read Also:

Steiner acknowledged that it wasn’t easy to drop two drivers who had been with the team for so long.

“It is very difficult," he said. "As much as we've had ups and downs in our relationships, in the end you don't stay with people for this long time, four and five years, if you don't like them. So it's always difficult to do these things.

“But in the end, I need to look after the team in general. And they both were very understanding. I mean, for sure, they were not happy. Who would be? But they had a good understanding, and they know that we gave them a good run at it, as well.

"In the end I think there is no bad blood running between us, and we want to get to the end of the season.

“I need to look out for the whole team. And that is why I have to make these decisions. That's part of my job, even if it's a difficult thing to do.”

Steiner declined to comment on who was still on the short list. Asked if the team was looking for drivers with money, he conceded that there could be a commercial element to any deal.

“We could be as well, money and talent. I mean, talent always needs to be there, not only money. So talent is very important, or more important, but some people have got sponsorship they bring with them. So we are looking at all the options out there as well.

“There are quite a few opportunities out there. And they're not going away, because the market is pretty small this year. And I think we are lucked into that one this year. So that is the reason why we are not in a hurry to make the announcements.”

Steiner admitted that two rookies, rather than a balance of youth and experience, is a possibility.

“If you have got a very good experienced one, and a rookie who finds it difficult to find his way, he loses his confidence. Is that good? No. Look at what happened to a lot of people who were in the same team as Max [Verstappen].

“They all struggle, because he is so good, and then a rookie comes in and it’s not good for him. Maybe two rookies is a good thing, I don’t know that yet.

“That is one of the things we are evaluating as well, do we need one experienced one or not, or can we do it with two rookies? 

"Sometimes, just trying something different, it helps as well to learn about it, and sometimes learns that you shouldn’t have done it as well. I’m fully aware of that one.”

Related video

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone

Previous article

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone

Magnussen also announces Haas F1 team exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen also announces Haas F1 team exit

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

Stoner: Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"

Latest news

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"

1h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean to leave Haas F1 at end of 2020 season

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal

4
Formula 1

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case

2h
5
Formula 1

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone

2h

Latest news

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"
Formula 1

Haas decided to drop both F1 drivers "two or three weeks ago"

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone
Formula 1

Stroll's doctor diagnosis was done over the phone

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure
Formula 1

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case
Formula 1

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal
Formula 1

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal

Latest videos

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.