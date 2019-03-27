Haas to push harder with F1 upgrades in 2019

The American outfit emerged from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as the leading team behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull – and is bullish about the potential of its 2019 challenger.

But with the new aero rules leaving the door open for big gains, Haas knows it cannot wait too long before it needs to improve its car.

Team boss Gunther Steiner says the team plans to gets its first major update on the car for the Spanish Grand Prix – earlier than it has done in the past.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Steiner said: "This year you need to change approach because with the new regulations you can make bigger gains with upgrades.

"Because everything is new, you have the potential to make bigger gains in the beginning.

"Our plan is to bring an upgrade to Barcelona. I think everybody's plan is, because there is good potential to make the car better in a shorter time because there is lower hanging fruit after a car is developed for one year."

Although waiting until the Spanish GP seems late, Haas does not think rival teams will bring developments much earlier than that.

"In Bahrain I don't think anybody will bring great upgrades," he said. "I think the upgrade war starts in Barcelona. So I think everybody's upgrading, and we are upgrading. I'm positive about that."

Steiner says the evidence from the season opener in Australia, with its Ferrari-powered car quick in both qualifying and the race, points to good things for his team in 2019.

"Sometimes you have got a car which you can do a lap when everything goes right and it's fantastic," he said.

"This car seems to be just good all the time and very solid. The drivers like it, the balance is good, it's always the same. Let's hope we keep it like this."